MILF Manor season 1 episode 5 release date, air time, and more

Milf Manor returns for another episode this week after not airing last week as the slot was given to the Super Bowl. In the upcoming episode, a protective mother isn’t happy with how her son is being treated and decides to step in and have a conversation.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A new duo moves in and shakes things up. Stefany's mixed signals cause the men she's juggling to fight. Meanwhile, several mums have their eye on one man."

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 10 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of Milf Manor.

Ryan and Stefany clash in the upcoming episode of Milf Manor

In the upcoming episode of Milf Manor, Shannan isn’t happy with cast member Stefany as she believes she’s playing with her son, Ryan’s feelings. While Ryan wants to take things forward with her, he feels uncomfortable that there’s another person in the equation.

The three sit down and have a conversation about the situation but it soon turns sour.

In a promo uploaded to social media, they discussed her equation with Gabriel. She tells the duo that she and Gabriel have established a friendship and there’s nothing more to it. However, the other two Milf Manor cast members don’t seem convinced and Ryan asks her if she’s told him that.

Stefany says that he knows that they’re only friends, however, she’s never told him that. While she’s adamant that he knows that they’re only friends, the other two shake their heads and say “no.”

In his confessional, Ryan said:

"I’m not buying what she’s selling. No, you’re lying. Stop. Straight fiction."

Stefany tries to explain to the mother-son duo that she and Gabriel are just good friends and proceeds to tell Ryan that he’s also a good friend of hers. When she tells him that she thinks they’re friends as well, he tells her that he doesn’t want friends that aren’t truthful.

He tells her that she’s telling him stories and that Gabriel is acting crazy and walks away telling the two that she’s done.

In her confessional, the Milf Manor star said:

"That was awkward. He’s talking to me with his mom. You know, he’s pinpointing me with his mom and saying that I’m creating this. I honestly don’t want anything to do with this."

Meanwhile, Shannon tells Ryan that people “show you” who they are and that she just showed him her true colors. Stefany is then seen talking to Gabriel about the conversation and tells him that he missed out on a lot.

She tells him that he’s mad at her because Gabriel was lying down on her lap while on the couch. He then asks her if he’s her boyfriend and she says no.

In another clip, Jose and Soyoung go on their first date. During their time together, he tells her that something about her makes her glow and that he can see it in her eyes and smile. He proceeded to ask her out on a date so they could spend more than a mere 4-5 minutes together.

