Why is Milf Manor season 1 episode 5 not airing this week? New release date and details explored

Milf Manor, which airs episodes every Sunday, will not be airing its episode 5 this week due to Super Bowl's schedule. The reality dating show will now air next week, on Sunday, February 19, and will feature some new faces.

The upcoming episode’s synopsis reads as:

"A new duo moves in and shakes things up. Stefany's mixed signals cause the men she's juggling to fight. Meanwhile, several mums have their eye on one man."

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

What can you expect from the upcoming episode of TLC's Milf Manor?

The upcoming episode 5, which is set to air next week, will feature new faces and hot dates. In the upcoming segment, Jose and Su Young will spend some time alone, as will another pair as suggested by promo clips uploaded to the show's social media.

In the clip, Jose tells her that there’s something about her that makes her glow. He adds that he can see it "in her eyes" and "her smile" and asks her out on a date so they could get to know each other more and spend more than 4-5 minutes together, adding:

"I think there’s a chance to get something together, you know?"

In her confessional, the Milf Manor cast member excitedly mentions Jose asking her out and says that she's shocked. She adds that she thought she would love him but this makes her love him "more than ever.”

In another social media post, Jose opens up about his dating style and states that "it starts slowly." He adds that he likes to take time getting to someone and when the “conversation starts growing,” the relationship does too.

In another promo, Shannan Diggs and Ricky open up about their kinks and the former asks him if he has a foot fetish and the young suitor says yes. The two are then seen having fun and laughing during their interaction. She later says that they’re both like undercover freaks, adding that she will “always keep” her feet tight.

In her confessional, the Milf Manor star states:

"Ricky is hilarious. I feel like I’m at home when I’m with Ricky because he’s from Detroit."

Since the show features mothers and their sons, it is natural for some tension to be present between the cast members since they’d all want their family members to not get hurt.

Ryan Diggs, Shannon’s son, sees himself potentially being in a relationship with Stefany, but the only problem is her equation with Gabriel. His mother is not going to let anyone treat her son badly and decides to have a conversation with him.

TLC Network @TLC The tension between the daters boils over when #MILFManor returns on Sunday, February 19th! The tension between the daters boils over when #MILFManor returns on Sunday, February 19th! https://t.co/KsNlhkfzOA

Shannon says to her:

"Don’t tell me you like hanging out with my son but you sleeping with somebody else."

In her confessional, the Milf Manor mother states that she feels that Stefany is giving her son some mixed signals and she is not okay with it.

Stefany, on the other hand, is not happy that Ryan decides to bring his mother into the conversation and calls the interaction "awkward." The clip shows the two getting into an argument as Ryan calls her a liar and tells her that she’s too old to be playing games. She tells him she’s too old to be tolerating his behavior.

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 10 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next on Milf Manor.

Poll : 0 votes