"Ming looks foolish": Fans slam Ming for hating on Shae in Love Match Atlanta Episode 6

Love Match Atlanta Season 1 returned for an all-new drama-filled episode on Sunday night.

This week, Shae invited Ming over for tea to clear the air between them. But no matter how much Shae tried to explain herself to Ming, stating that she's not someone who fights, the latter refused to change her opinion. Fans were highly annoyed at Ming's behavior.

Right off the bat, Ming behaved like she wasn't interested in sitting down and having tea with Shae. When the Love Match Atlanta star politely thanked her for accepting her invitation, Ming stopped her midway and continued texting on her phone. Shae was offended by her behavior.

During her confessional, she shared:

"When I found out that Ming did not invite me to her party, I was offended to be honest. I was actually hurt because no one has ever accused me of being a fighter or ghetto or loud or whatever she said to Lamont about me. Classy ladies sip tea, so let's see how classy she is."

Opening up about why she didn't invite Shae, Ming said it was because she didn't want her fighting at the party. Shae immediately replied, saying she isn't someone who fights and hasn't fought anytime either. But Ming's expression said otherwise.

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to share that Ming was wrong for hating on Shae for no reason.

Love Match Atlanta fans call out Ming; claim she's jealous of Shae

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Ming's not cool for hating on Shae for no reason. Some also added that she was jealous of the Love Match Atlanta star.

TIS THE SLEAZON🩸 @RealityTvMe1 I’m watching #lovematchatlanta -s1e6-for the first time and Ming is Acting like a clas$it little b!tch. She’s not used to having money and it shows in the worst way. I’m watching #lovematchatlanta -s1e6-for the first time and Ming is Acting like a clas$it little b!tch. She’s not used to having money and it shows in the worst way. https://t.co/OaustDMnuA

HOT CHOCOLATE @DAT_HENNY_CHICK



#lovematchatlanta



vichebeauty.com Ming is trying to paint a bad narrative of Shae’s character and that’s not cool at all. Ming is trying to paint a bad narrative of Shae’s character and that’s not cool at all. #lovematchatlanta vichebeauty.com

Jamaica_yeah_man @yeah_jamaica What exactly does Ming has against Shae, her reason is jut bull. #Lovematchatlanta What exactly does Ming has against Shae, her reason is jut bull. #Lovematchatlanta

BronxRobb @BronxRobb

#LoveMatchAtlanta Also, Ming is a poser. She is fronting about her personal life and is guarded and phony for that reason. Ming =fake/phony/fraud Also, Ming is a poser. She is fronting about her personal life and is guarded and phony for that reason. Ming =fake/phony/fraud #LoveMatchAtlanta

✨Gif Reactions ✨ @Gif___Reactions Ming’s “beef” with Shae seems a lot like jealousy and her pretentiousness is very off putting. #LoveMatchAtlanta Ming’s “beef” with Shae seems a lot like jealousy and her pretentiousness is very off putting. #LoveMatchAtlanta

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley So....To sum up this meeting between Shae & Ming, Ming is just a hater for no reason. I still don't understand what's this ONE SIDED BEEF. #LoveMatchAtlanta So....To sum up this meeting between Shae & Ming, Ming is just a hater for no reason. I still don't understand what's this ONE SIDED BEEF. #LoveMatchAtlanta https://t.co/NUljJHsvwG

Gina Waters @Chitchatandwoke Shae obviously wanted Ming to like her (whether she wants to admit it or not) but she's doing a terrible job. Been combative from the start. This outing between these 2 is just shady and uncomfortable #lovematchatlanta Shae obviously wanted Ming to like her (whether she wants to admit it or not) but she's doing a terrible job. Been combative from the start. This outing between these 2 is just shady and uncomfortable #lovematchatlanta https://t.co/L69knyKLCd

More on what happened this week on Love Match Atlanta Episode 6

During their little tea party, Ming shared that she and Shae are in the matchmaking industry and shouldn't be hating each other. Shae shared that she didn't hate Ming. Shae added that she made up with Paris and Joseph the previous weekend and had no ill feelings toward anyone else.

Ming shared that she didn't argue with Shae and wanted to know who informed her about the party. Shae revealed that Lamont invited the Love Match Atlanta star to her party. Ming added:

"So it would've been nice for you to check with me. That would've been nice. That was just a lot. And then you showed up loud."

Ming was referring to her birthday party where she invited all the other matchmakers on Love Match Atlanta, except Shae. But the Middleclass Matchmaker decided to show up anyway to clear the air between them.

Ming then tried to change the subject, sharing that at the end of the day, they share a common goal. They aim to bring people together to create relationships and love. She shared that fighting always is not the best thing to do.

Next week when the series returns, Shae throws a masquerade ball and invites all the matchmakers. While the plan was for everyone to have a fun time, it doesn't seem to be going that way for Joseph and Paris. The teaser featured the couple having an intense argument at Shae's party.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 9.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

