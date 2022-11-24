Mirror Mirror Festival: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and all about the event in honor of Virgil Abloh

Mirror Mirror Music Festival is being organized in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, the legendary artist and designer. The one-day festival is slated to take place on December 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.

The performers announced for the Mirror Mirror festival include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, who is also said to be the curator of the event. The upcoming festival is being organized by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.

Shannon Abloh, Virgil Abloh’s wife and CEO and MD of Virgil Abloh Securities said in a statement:

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic. With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil–his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

Mirror Mirror Festival Lineup and Tickets

Apart from Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, the Mirror Mirror festival will witness performances from Venus X, Yves Tumor, Bambii, Acyde, Rampa, and Pedro.

Mirror Mirror festival will also feature a limited edition festival merch capsule. It will include hoodies, tees, a tote, and a cap. The capsule will also be released on December 3 at Canary---Yellow.com. The proceeds from the event will be donated to support the launch of The Abloh Foundation.

Tickets for the festival will be available from December 23 at 10.00 am ET at mirror---mirror.com. According to the festival’s website, a limited number of VIP tickets will be released and VIP ticket holders will have access to special seats and receive limited-edition festival merch ahead of the event.

Virgil Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019

Virgil Abloh was an American fashion designer and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018. He began his own line of streetwear clothing, Pyrex Vision in 2012. He was also the CEO of the Milan-based label Off-White, which he founded in 2013.

In 2019, Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma. However, he kept the diagnosis private and breathed his last on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41.

LVMH paid tribute to Abloh by organizing a fashion show in Miami with the theme and dedication “Virgil was here.” The tribute was attended by Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and Bella Hadid, among others.

Abloh was also an occasional DJ, and directed music videos and designed album covers for artists including Westside Gunn, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pop Smoke among others. He received his first major award in 2011 for designing cover art for Jay-Z and Kanye West's collaborative album Watch the Throne. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Recording Package.

Abloh’s most prominent work included his Charlie Hebdo-inspired "War is Not Over!" tees from 2015. He bagged the Urban Luxe award at the 2017 British Fashion Awards and was nominated for International designer of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year awards in 2017.

