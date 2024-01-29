In Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4, The Duke, aka William Wellington, finds himself dealing with a major offer that puts a strain on his relationship with Eliza. When Patrick Nash returns to London, it becomes clear that Eliza hasn't been handling the office well, leading to financial chaos and tense dynamics.

In the episode called 'The Diamond Feather', Miss Scarlet and The Duke go through some major changes in their personal and professional lives, which sets the stage for an exciting story filled with mystery, romance, and the unstoppable passage of time.

As things get more intense, this episode makes William think about things and shows the tough situations Eliza has to deal with at work. Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4 is a story that changes the way the characters interact with each other.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4: Duke in a dilemma Eliza struggles with management

Eliza and William’s living arrangement

Eliza and William are trying to figure out how to live together after William gets out of the hospital. William moves into Eliza's place while he's recovering, but they're just friends and nothing more, at least as of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4.

Ivy, Eliza's focused assistant, fusses over William, though he's not into it. William starts thinking about a life outside of his job at Scotland Yard, with Eliza always on his mind. But, the idea of telling Eliza how he feels makes him feel both nervous and excited.

Eliza's professional endeavors

Things get interesting for Eliza when Nash, someone important from her past, comes back into the picture in Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4. His return means she has a lot more work to do, as she gets caught up in a big case about stealing Admiral Nelson's diamond feather.

When Jack Carter, a potential client, shows up, Eliza gets thrown into the world of London's fancy crowd. There, she's faced with a whole lot of lying and scheming. Amid all the fancy and famous folks, Eliza stays determined and quick-thinking.

William’s emotional journey

William stays at Eliza's house for a long time to get better (Image via Alibi)

Meanwhile, William starts thinking deeply about life after his near-death experience. He's faced with how fragile life is, and he's trying to come to terms with his weaknesses and emotions that he hasn't dealt with yet.

After spending a long time recovering at Eliza's place, he starts to think about his feelings for her and what his life would be like if he didn't have to work at Scotland Yard anymore.

As he tries to figure out what he wants and what others expect of him, he goes on a journey of self-discovery in London that's changing fast. As Eliza and William deal with their feelings and work issues, the episode delves into love, sacrifice, and personal growth.

When William confesses his feelings for Eliza, things get more complicated between them, leading to some soul-searching and potential transformations.

Final thoughts

Miss Scarlet and The Duke has been on since 2020 (Image via Alibi)

Set against the backdrop of Victorian-era London, Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4 weaves together mysteries and compelling character arcs, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. As the story develops in Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4, so do the stakes.

As the series continues to unveil new surprises and unexpected turns, it keeps us hooked and promises an exciting adventure ahead. Fans can't wait for the episode after PBS's Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 4 as its allure never fades.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.