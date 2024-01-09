Who does AI Weaver play in Miss Scarlet and the Duke? Character explored

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 is out on PBS, introducing audiences to new faces along with new stories. One of those new faces is AI Weaver, who portrays the role of Delaware, a government minister who is shot at during an armed robbery at the Temple of Elysium, an elite gentleman’s club.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a British-American period crime drama series, premiered in 2021. Its third and fourth seasons were released on January 8, 2023, and January 7, 2024, respectively. The series follows the story of a woman struggling to find a place in the male-dominated world of crime-solving.

Weaver is an English actor and writer who began his career at the Old Vic Theater in London, and he's most popular for his role of Leonard Finch in the ITV series Grantchester, which aired its fourth series in 2019.

What is AI Weaver's role in Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

AI Weaver as Delaware (Image via IMDb)

AI Weaver debuts in the famous crime drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke, season 4 episode 1, Elysium, which premiered on January 7, 2024. He portrays the role of a minister who is embroiled in an armed robbery at the Temple of Elysium, an elite gentleman’s club in London which is a brothel.

To keep his identity a secret and to avoid questions, he gets admitted to an unknown hospital after he is shot during the robbery. But Duke's detectives find him, and one of them identifies him as a government minister named Delaware.

Later, Eliza Scarlet finds a hidden room in the brothel, with the help of Athena, who works at the brothel, and the former watchman Dimitrie. She becomes suspicious of Delaware and decides that he is the armed robber who planned the entire robbery, including getting himself shot at, because of some financial strain.

What to expect in Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4

The season 3 finale featured a few pivotal moments. Nash, a fellow investigator, is drawn to Miss Scarlet because she is a combination of beauty and brains. He extends an offer to her to come down to Paris to work with his agency. Season 3 ends with Eliza's unexpected choice to ultimately accept Nash's job offer.

However, we discover at the beginning of season 4 that things are not going perfectly well for Eliza at Nash & Sons. In the meantime, Eliza's relationship with William is approaching a decision that will have a significant impact on both of their lives.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 recap

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 (Image via stuart_martin_@Instagram)

The first episode Elysium follows Eliza Scarlet as she joins forces with the Duke, William Wellington, a detective of Scotland Yard, and her childhood friend to investigate a break-in at a posh brothel that caters to high-profile British government figures.

In the first episode of the fourth season, Eliza finds herself in charge of Nash & Sons, facing a few bumps along the way. However, she receives assistance from some familiar faces to navigate through the challenges. Outside of work, her connection with William (The Duke) grows, leading to a significant choice that will have a profound impact on their futures.

Catch up with how the story unfolds for AI Weaver and the main characters (from season 3) in the first episode of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4, exclusively on PBS Passport. Subsequently, episodes will be available every Sunday until February 11, 2024.