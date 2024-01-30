Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 5 release date and preview explored

Fans of the gripping period drama Miss Scarlet and The Duke eagerly await episode 5 of season 4, titled The Calling, which is set to air on PBS Masterpiece on 4 February 2024.

The fourth season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, introducing significant changes to the established dynamics between the lead characters, Eliza Scarlet and William 'The Duke' Wellington.

How will the characters navigate the emotional fallout from William's heartbreak over Arabella and the revelation of his feelings for Eliza? As the fourth season unfolds with unexpected twists, this episode promises to delve into themes of distrust, peril, secrets, and betrayal.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke: A brief recap

In the previous episode, titled The Diamond Feather, viewers witnessed a solid adventure with the return of Patrick Nash, portrayed by Felix Scott. Eliza faced challenges, including financial troubles and pursuing dangerous connections in organized crime.

The central mystery revolved around the hunt for a stolen heirloom with ties to Admiral Nelson. The episode addressed themes of domestic violence, women supporting each other, and Eliza's quick thinking to navigate perilous situations.

William's Journey and future possibilities

Following his near-death experience, William finds himself in a vulnerable state, recovering at the Scarlet House. This softer side of the usually stoic character unveils a contemplation of his future and a reevaluation of priorities.

The Duke openly admits his love for Eliza, marking a significant moment in their complicated relationship. These genuine and heartfelt moments between Eliza and William culminate in a dream for fans of the series.

However, looming challenges, including William's decision to take a year's secondment to New York to work with the American police force, have caused a tangible shift in their relationship.

While the prospect of William and Eliza being apart is disheartening, the reasons behind their separation are rooted in the character's growth and the evolving narrative.

As William contemplates life beyond Scotland Yard and expresses his emotions for Eliza, the series introduces real-life challenges that the characters must navigate for happiness.

The separation is not permanent, hinting at future developments that may explore Eliza's response to William's confession. The next episode sets the stage for a deeper exploration of their relationship dynamics, bringing authenticity to the characters' struggles and aspirations.

About Miss Scarlet and The Duke

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a period television crime drama created by Rachael New, featuring Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin as the lead characters. The series debuted on Alibi in the UK on 31 March 2020 and premiered in the US on 17 January 2021 as part of PBS's Masterpiece anthology series. Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 premiered on PBS on 7 January 2024.

Set in Victorian London in 1882, the story revolves around Eliza Scarlet, who inherits her late father's detective agency. In her journey to establish herself in the male-dominated field of crime-solving, she often seeks assistance from her childhood friend William Wellington, mentored by Eliza's father since childhood, a stern Scottish detective inspector known as The Duke.

Although initially skeptical of Eliza's detective ambitions, he gradually acknowledges her skills and supports her endeavors despite occasional disagreements. Viewers can watch Miss Scarlet and The Duke on PBS, Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.