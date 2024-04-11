"Missing you terribly today": Sister Wives fame Janelle Brown remembers late son Garrison on his 26th birthday

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the TLC series Sister Wives' cast member Janelle Brown posted a heartfelt video for her late son Garrison. In the emotional video, Garrison smiles as his birthday cake lights up with candles while surrounded by gifts. The reality star captioned the clip compilation as follows:

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore. We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place) I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

She shared how Garrison's memory was honored by his loved ones. They celebrated his 26th birthday at Texas Roadhouse, Garrison's favorite place. The Sister Wives alum shared that she misses her son and is waiting to reunite with him once her "journey is completed."

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown's son Garrison passed away on March 5, 2024

On March 5, 2024, the Flagstaff Police Department released a statement to People confirming Garrison Brown's death due to suicide. Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II said that Garrison's brother Gabriel "found him deceased" in his Flagstaff, Arizona, house.

Both the Sister Wives stars, Janelle and Kody Brown, posted this heartbreaking news to their official Instagram accounts, wanting privacy to grieve the loss of their son. They wanted to inform their fans and join them "in honoring his memory."

The Thursday, March 7, 2024 post on Janelle and Kody's account was captioned as:

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

The Sister Wives Network TLC also released a statement lending their support to the Brown family during this tough time. Fans might remember Garrison from his 2010 debut on the reality show alongside his mother, Janelle, and father, Kody.

Throughout the series, viewers witnessed their family's ups and downs and day-to-day life. Apart from Garrison, Janelle, and Kody, Garrison's siblings Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah also often appeared on the TLC show.

Kody Brown's other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, have been part of Sister Wives. During the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, it was revealed that Janelle has separated from Kody's polygamist marriage after being together with him since 1993.

After 25 years of marriage, Christine had previously broken up with Kody, the patriarch of the Brown family. This announcement was made on November 2, 2021, through Christine's Instagram account.

Shortly after Janelle split with Kody, Meri Brown separated from him, leaving Robyn as his only wife. After Kody and Janelle's separation, they faced family problems while co-parenting their children. The Sister Wives stars navigated their relationship with their kids, especially Kody, whose connection with Gabriel and Garrison strained over time.

During a confessional interview on the show, Janelle Brown admitted that her sons avoided their father. She was concerned about her children's mental health and noticed that Garrison's behavior had changed over time, he wasn't "as happy-go-lucky" as he used to be. She felt Garrison getting "angry or sadder" day by day.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

The Brown family, however, hasn't disclosed the reason why Garrison took that step, both Janelle and Kody are grieving the loss of their son privately.