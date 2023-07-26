“Mitch need psychological help”: Love Island fans slam Mitchel for being defensive during Mad Moves segment

Love Island season 10 aired a new episode on Tuesday, featuring a heated argument between Scott and Mitchel in an intense award ceremony. In it, awards were given on the basis of a few clips under several categories like Best Head-to-Head, Most Snakey Sitch, Flirtiest Performance, and Mad Moves. The latter award went to Mitchel who didn’t take it in a sporting manner and was seen throwing shades at others.

His behavior irked Love Island fans and they slammed him on Twitter.

In the Mad Moves segment, a clip was shown where he told Abi that his relationship with bombshell Ella B was forced. When the ladies called him out for the statement, he started deflecting and became defensive.

Frustrated fans want Mitchel to leave the Love Island villa

Mitchel, aka Mitch, has been known for stirring up drama since the beginning of Love Island season 10. He started his ITV journey with Molly but she picked Zachariah over him. At the time, Mitch wanted Molly back.

Soon, he claimed to have strong feelings for Abi, and the two dated for a while. In between, Abi picked Scott but then returned to Mitch. However, the latter changed sides when bombshell Ella B entered the villa. He and Ella became a pair but Mitch initially tried to convince Abi that he didn’t have any feelings for Ella.

In the latest episode, the conversation between Mitch and Abi was shown in the Mad Moves segment. In it, he told Abi that his relationship with Ella B was “forced” and that he didn’t want to kiss her. When Ella confronted him, he tried to defend himself and said that he had never been this happy in the villa where he was with Ella.

He then got up to receive his award and gave an acceptance speech, which didn’t sit well with some islanders. Love Island fans too didn’t appreciate Mitch’s defensive behavior and called him out on social media. They urged voters to dump him out of the villa.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Corey @corey_lopes pic.twitter.com/SV9RqCMM4v Please tell me no one’s been voting for Mitch and Ella I need that man to go home before the finale #LoveIsland

miya @jaesvaIentine GET HIM OFF MY SCREEN AND TH YOU BETTER STFU the anount of hate i have for mitch istgGET HIM OFF MY SCREEN AND TH YOU BETTER STFU #LoveIsland

Maisie @maisier1616 pic.twitter.com/wmdSDz20xX Mitchell has just given every woman in the UK the permanent ick on national TV #loveIsland

cherrie🍒 @snowahere

#loveisland pic.twitter.com/4GBZBjoBma mitch is so corny and cringe and unfunny it’s actually embarrassing at this point like

Mitchel's acceptance speech irked islanders

After receiving the Mad Moves award, Mitchel gave a speech. In the acceptance speech, Mitchel said:

“Mad moves, we’ve all had them. Mainly me in this villa. But I’m proud to get my second award tonight, guys. It means a lot. Not the best award to have. I’d like to apologize to Abi and Ella. It’s not the man I am. I’m a better man now.”

He added:

“Obviously got this beautiful girl, sat at my table, and I’m bringing another trophy home, and yeah. It’s, uhh, mad moves. Anyone wanna add anything else to the mad moves or forever hold your peace.”

Then, he kept a finger on his lips, asking people to remain silent after his last statement. This irked islanders who asked him to just sit down. But Mitch was trying to act smart and provoking others to say if they wanted to comment on him. Scott then called Mitch a “f***ing k**bhead.” This made Mitchell lose his temper and the two had a heated argument.

Earlier, Mitchel was criticized by Abi’s parents as well. Only time will tell whether he will be able to maintain his current relationship with Ella B till the finale.

Love Island UK season 10 airs a new episode from Sunday through Friday on ITVX and ITV2 at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET.