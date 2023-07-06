Love Island recap: Catherine-Scott split, Tyrique’s heartbreak and more happened during Casa Amor recoupling day

Love Island aired an intense episode on Wednesday, featuring islanders’ decision after their Casa Amor journey. They had to decide whether they would continue their relationship with their OG partner or would recouple with someone new. While Catherine and Ella decided to go with new bombshells, Zachariah returned to his once-eliminated partner Molly.

Among all the OG couples, only Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor decided to stay together whereas the rest picked new partners from the Casa Amor group.

Tyrique was heartbroken seeing Ella walk into the villa with a bombshell and thus decided to break up with her. Catherine, on the other hand, had a spat with Scott after she chose a newcomer.

Three highlights from Love Island x Casa Amor’s recoupling ceremony

Love Island’s Casa Amor segment came to an end on Wednesday. Except for Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor, all the other OG islanders chose a new partner.

Take a look at the pairs after the latest recoupling round:

Abi Moore and Mitchel Taylor

Amber Wise and Sammy Root

Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Ella Thomas and Ouzy See

Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie

Molly Marsh and Zachariah “Zach” Noble

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

After the recoupling, the remaining Casa Amor contestants including Gabby Jeffery, Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu, Benjamin Noel, and Kodie Murphy were sent home. The OG islanders who lost their partners to someone else and became single were Kady McDermott, Scott Van Der Sluis, Jess Harding, and Tyrique Hyde.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at three highlights from the latest episode of Love Island season 10:

How did Tyrique react to Ella’s decision on Wednesday’s episode?

In the latest episode of Love Island season 10, Ella entered the villa with a Casa Amor contestant named Ouzy See. However, her OG partner Tyrique came alone which created a tense atmosphere in the villa.

When host Maya Jama asked Ella about what she was feeling seeing Tyrique being loyal to her, she said:

“Kind of surprised. I don’t know. I thought he might miss the game.”

Maya then asked Tyrique whether he expected Ella to pick someone else. He responded:

“Didn’t really expect it from her. But I guess you were never mine, just my turn. Honestly hope it was worth it because we’re done completely.”

In response, Ella mentioned that she didn’t want her relationship with him to be "done" and that she gave him time to explore other connections when he asked for it. Therefore, she would like to do the same with Ouzy See but would not want to let Tyrique go as well.

He replied:

“Nah, I’m telling you, it’s over.”

The two will be seen having a one-on-one conversation in the upcoming episode. Only time will tell whether they will get back together or Tyrique will move on.

What happened between Catherine and Scott in the latest episode?

Viewers have been rooting for Catherine and Scott from the beginning. In the latest Casa Amor recoupling ceremony on Love Island, Scott entered the villa single, meaning he remained loyal to Catherine.

When she returned to the villa, she was with a Casa Amore contestant, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson. Scott was seen holding back his tears seeing his OG partner dumping him for a new man.

Host Maya Jama asked her whether she expected Scott to remain single, and Catherine said no. She further stated:

“I don’t walk into Casa thinking I’d see or find anyone that ever have a connection with. But like, you know, me and Elom have a lot of common and I just felt like I owe it to myself to just explore more.”

Scott was left heartbroken and upset as he was not making any eye contact with Catherine. The two will have a heated conversation in the upcoming episode.

Is Molly Marsh back on Love Island?

Apart from some intense recouplings, there were some pairings that were expected. One of the most predicted ones was Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble. Before Casa Amor, she was dumped from the villa after bombshell Kady stole Molly’s partner.

However, Molly was given another chance as she returned to the villa as a Casa Amor contestant. She and Zach got back together, leaving Kady single. Only time will tell whether Molly and Zach will continue being loyal to each other until the finale.

Love Island UK season 10 airs a new episode from Sunday through Friday on ITV2 and ITVX at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes