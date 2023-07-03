Love Island recap: Fans slam Molly Marsh for ruining Zachariah Noble’s Casa Amor experience

Love Island season 10 premiered a new episode featuring the Casa Amor segment on Sunday on ITV. The OG islanders welcomed six female bombshells, including eliminated contestant Molly Marsh. The boys were shocked to see her enter the Casa Amor villa, leaving fans disappointed.

Viewers didn’t want Molly to return to the show after being dumped last week. At the time, she was partnered up with Zachariah “Zach” Noble and expected that he would wait for her. Seeing her back in the villa, Zach was in shock, which led to many awkward conversations between the two. Fans pointed out that she ruined the Casa Amor experience for him.

AFIA GIRLLLY 🥃🌹🇬🇭 @GertrudeOsei8 #LoveIsland Zach look so scared and unhappy. Molly ruined his casa experience.. he doesn’t even want her back in the villa Zach look so scared and unhappy. Molly ruined his casa experience.. he doesn’t even want her back in the villa😫😫 #LoveIsland

Earlier, after Molly left, Zach wasted no time exploring his connections with Kady McDermott and Whitney Adebayo. In the latest episode, he had to face Molly and answer all her questions regarding the same.

“Let’s move on pls”: Love Island fans are tired of Zach and Molly’s drama

Love Island fans were already disappointed with the producers for giving Molly Marsh special treatment. They didn’t appreciate the fact that she was given a second chance to enter the villa as a Casa Amor contestant.

After seeing Zachariah Noble’s reaction to Molly’s return, fans slammed the producers once again for ruining Casa Amor’s experience for Zach and for the viewers. They didn’t enjoy Molly and his conversations where she confronted Zach for exploring other connections post her exit.

Viewers claimed that they were tired of Molly-Zach’s drama and wanted to move on. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Justine Marie @JMarie16464 #loveIsland #loveislanduk #whocares Molly killed every vibe from the start of the show and Zach stop trying to pretend to fix things w her there’s so many better options @LoveIsland #snore I literally have look away every time she’s on the screen @LoveIsland Rea let’s move on pls Molly killed every vibe from the start of the show and Zach stop trying to pretend to fix things w her there’s so many better options @LoveIsland #loveIsland #loveislanduk #whocares #snore I literally have look away every time she’s on the screen @LoveIslandRea let’s move on pls

Monique💐 @Kmxrci molly just came back causing unnecessary drama. her and zach weren’t even a solid couple when she left #loveIsland molly just came back causing unnecessary drama. her and zach weren’t even a solid couple when she left #loveIsland

KEYY/ #1 ZAYN stan @keyloveszayn bruhhh i’m tired of molly and zach i thought i was done having to cringe at their dry conversations #LoveIsland bruhhh i’m tired of molly and zach i thought i was done having to cringe at their dry conversations #LoveIsland https://t.co/gtwZQnRieO

King @simelane_kxng Look, im mad at the producers on Zach's behalf. They robbed him the best casa experience yet! He's going to spend the whole time in casa on his knees BEGGING molly for this "unique, unfathomable second chance" to work. Producers you're very foul for this one! #LoveIsland Look, im mad at the producers on Zach's behalf. They robbed him the best casa experience yet! He's going to spend the whole time in casa on his knees BEGGING molly for this "unique, unfathomable second chance" to work. Producers you're very foul for this one! #LoveIsland

J 🇬🇭 @crazylilj_ Did Molly really expect Zach to not talk to anyone after she got dumped? They have ruined Zach's Casa experience by bringing her back. I hope he chats to the other girls and she goes back home. #LoveIsland Did Molly really expect Zach to not talk to anyone after she got dumped? They have ruined Zach's Casa experience by bringing her back. I hope he chats to the other girls and she goes back home. #LoveIsland

jaji @jajeezy_ Molly ruined our Casa experience … now Zach tryna act closed off #loveIsland Molly ruined our Casa experience … now Zach tryna act closed off #loveIsland

. @598013C if this entire casa journey is about to be awkward because of Molly and all the episodes revolve around her and Zach imma be fuming. #LoveIsland if this entire casa journey is about to be awkward because of Molly and all the episodes revolve around her and Zach imma be fuming. #LoveIsland

Molly confronted Zach in Casa Amor’s first episode of Love Island

In the July 2 episode of Love Island UK season 10, Molly Marsh confronted Zachariah/Zach Noble about him trying to kiss Kady after she left the villa last week.

For those unaware, Molly and Zach were a couple but bombshell Kady stole him, resulting in Molly’s elimination. In the first Casa Amor episode, she returned as a bombshell and confronted Zach for his actions.

She said:

“I’m really confused, I’m not gonna lie. ‘Cause when I left, we didn’t get a chance to speak much, did we? [Zach denied] And as soon as I left, all I’ve been saying is, ‘I’m waiting, I’m waiting. Like, I’m waiting for him.’ And now I’m just so confused. And I wanted to just, wonder if you’ve still been thinking of me?”

He responded:

“I’ll be honest, my journey hasn’t literally, like… It’s not been the same since you left. I think a lot’s going on. I don’t really know what you’ve seen. [Molly mentioned she saw everything]. I’m gonna start off by saying, I’m very glad you’re back in here.”

Molly stated that she felt everything was going on quickly for Zach as he wanted to kiss Kady after two nights of her exit. She mentioned that it was harder for her to see him interested in other girls while she was saying in her exit interviews that she would wait for him at home.

When Molly asked him why he wanted to kiss Kady, he didn’t have a solid answer and kept saying he didn’t know. By the end of their conversation, she looked annoyed with his response.

The same evening, the two had another conversation where Zach wanted to know where Molly’s mind at. She stated that she still had doubts but wanted to feel the connection between them again. She asked Zach to prove it and reassure her of their bond. In response, he leaned forward to kiss her but she rejected it in the latest Love Island episode.

Only time will tell whether the entire Casa Amor segment will see Zach and Molly trying to get back together or they’ll explore other connections.

Love Island season 10 will air a new episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 9.00 pm BST/ 4.00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

