Mizuno Alpha Speed “White/Ignition Red/801 C' football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Well-known Japanese athletic wear company, Mizuno, recently unveiled its brand-new Mizuno Alpha Speed football boots. Sergio Ramos debuted these pairs in White/Red during the Champions League.

The newly created “White/Ignition Red/801 C” colorway of the Mizuno Alpha Speed silhouette was made public on November 3, 2022. These fashionable soccer cleats were initially available through Mizuno's e-commerce store for a retail price of $320 USD (320 EUR) per pair.

Interested buyers can still get their hands on these pairs from select retail shops such as Unisport, Pro: Direct Sport, eBay, and others, with prices varying depending on the retailer.

Mizuno Alpha Speed football boots come in "White/Ignition Red/801 C"

Here's a detailed look at the newly designed Alpha Speed boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Mizuno releases a technological upgrade, you can be confident that it is a significant, cutting-edge improvement because Mizuno isn't a company that releases new boots just for the sake of it. The Mizuno Alpha ushers in a new era of featherweight speed.

In contrast to the Morelia Neo, which has leather uppers, the Mizuno Alpha soccer boots are entirely synthetic. Elite Mizuno athletes may switch to Alpha by 2023.

The lightweight Mizuno Alpha Made in Japan FG cleats in White/Ignition Red/801 C are designed for quick movement as well as smart play, allowing you to reach your maximum pace in an instant. The shoe label highlighted its new Mizuno Alpha Speed boots as:

“Alpha boots 4 The result of Japanese innovation, to bring your performances to the next level.”

The description of the shoe further reads:

“Run faster than ever before with Mizuno‘s top speed-boosting boot weighing just 190 grams. It is loaded with amazing features including MIZUNO ENERZY Foam for enhanced cushioning and energy return, α Triangle Studs for grip that propels speed, and KaRVO Half-Board insole for energy return that boosts sprinting.”

The new Mizuno Alpha Speed soccer cleats come in a 'White/Ignition Red/801 C' color scheme. These ultralight, fastest-ever speed boots weigh around 195 grams and are regarded as the heir to the coveted Mizuno Rebula silhouette. They are also the first high-end soccer boots made entirely of synthetic materials from the brand.

Furthermore, Mizuno's Engineered Fit is identical to the Morelia Neo III model. The upper engineered element stretches laterally to a small extent but not along the length of the foot.

The optimal pattern is employed for improved fitting and shoemaking that reduces lateral shifting during play. The truly innovative ZEROGLIDE α mesh is utilized to make the tongue flaps. The Grip material is also added to complete these tongues, to reduce the tongue slip during the game.

The outer sole units are accomplished by combining nylon and TPU resin. Ultimately, the α triangle studs offer the required grip to enable vertical velocities as well as fine movements.

These Speed boots are designed for all surfaces, including soil, artificial grass, and natural grass pitches. Its movements are further streamlined by the acclaimed MIZUNO ENERZY Foam that enhances padding as well as sufficient energy return. This return is further improved with the KaRVO Half-Board.

If you're dead set on getting these shoes, go ahead and check them out at the aforementioned retailers before they sell out.

