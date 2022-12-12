Mizuno Morelia Neo III β 'Azure Blue' football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

The renowned Japanese Mizuno recently debuted its all-new Azure Blue soccer boot pack, which offered the β variant of the Mizuno Morelia Neo III silhouette. The boots were outfitted in a luxe Azure Blue ensemble.

The latest Mizuno Morelia Neo III Azure Blue soccer cleats are ready for purchase from multiple online stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Unisport, Pro:Direct Sport, and more. These Neo III boots are offered with a selling price label of ￥24,750 (around $182) per pair.

Mizuno Morelia Neo III Azure Blue football boots have a featherweight, minimalistic design that is refined for maximum speed

Here's a detailed look at the latest Mizuno Morelia Neo III football boots (image via Sportskeeda)

Mizuno Corporation introduced their limited edition soccer shoes just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This collection offered a total of three new variants of three popular silhouettes, namely Alpha, Morelia II, and Morelia Neo III.

These boots were worn by members of the Japanese national soccer team while competing abroad. The company underlined the relevance and connection between the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Azure Blue boot set.

It stated that:

“Azure Blue is an elegant shade of blue which represents confidence and stability: since centuries it symbolizes the divine power and the mystery of life. The Azure Blue also represents the sky above the football field. When you score a goal you scream at the sky.”

It further added:

“When you fall down you look at the sky and it gives you the strength to get back on your feet. To give your best. To never give up.”

The Morelia design, their longest-lasting boot, was originally conceived in the 1980s to provide South Americans who had spent their childhood playing barefoot with a lighter weight and natural feel. The current Morelia, regardless of whether you pick Morelia Neo with its cutting-edge innovation or the traditional, always-comfortable Morelia II, is still designed with the aim of showcasing its unique style, touch, and expertise.

These brand-new Mizuno Morelia Neo III Firm Ground Azure Blue soccer boots have a featherweight, minimalistic design that is refined for maximum speed. They come wrapped up in a Blue Curacao/Galaxy Silver/Blue Curacao color scheme.

These football boots deliver exceptional speed while preserving the superior comfort customers anticipate from the Morelia range by fusing the best K-leather with cutting-edge fabric composition.

The third-generation Neo has been modified with a bigger toebox and an updated form, and like always, the "Made in Japan" version has been fitted for a full 24 hours to ensure the optimum fit.

Take a look at the Mizuno Morelia Neo III boots (image via Mizuno)

The ultra-light beta variant of the Morelia Neo III weighs only 190 grams and has elastic mesh apertures at the rearfoot in conjunction with Mizuno's innovative Barefoot Knit fabric all around the collar area to provide optimum stability.

The tongue-free midfoot area feels more streamlined thanks to thinner lace sets, and even the iconic Runbird emblem is smoother as well as thinner than ever, further decreasing the bulk. Exceptional stability and traction are provided by the dual-density outsole underneath, and the studs have been reinforced to increase sturdiness for long-lasting action on solid ground.

Those interested in buying them can visit the aforementioned retail shops’ online locations before they go out of stock.

