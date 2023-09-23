MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection wins the internet: “Oh to be a Maison Margiela girly” 

The MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection has indeed made a mark, turning heads and garnering immense adoration from the fashion community. Set in a raw, dark space, the presentation was a stark contrast to the extravagant shows of today, evoking a feel of the simpler times of the past.

This sense of dystopian nostalgia was palpable, yet the collection itself was anything but nostalgic. It exhibited a clear vision and a refreshing take on historic codes, redefining gestures and postures, both physical and ethical, that have been historical references for Margiela.

This season’s collection has been lauded for its cohesive clarity and conceptual approach to design, presenting a unique exploration of how clothing morphs and adapts to the body. Traditional uniforms served as templates for pragmatic shapes, reimagined with a conceptual Margelian slant.

The gesture of elongation defined the collection’s vertical silhouette, featuring long vests, tailored jackets, floor-pooling trousers, and plunging V-neck tunics.

The social media realm was abuzz with one admirer exclaiming, “Oh to be a Maison Margiela girly”.

MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection wins the internet

Fans shared their favorite looks, commenting, “favorite looks from MM6 Maison Margiela SS24”, and “I love how effortless this look is (from MM6 Maison Margiela SS24).”

The outpour of love and admiration showcased the collection’s wide appeal and the strong impact it had on the audience.

MM6 Maison Margiela – A Glimpse into its roots

MM6 Maison Margiela, a diffusion line of Maison Margiela, was founded by Martin Margiela, a Belgian designer known for his avant-garde and innovative approach to fashion. The line represents a more casual, relaxed side of Margiela, offering pieces that are distinctive yet wearable.

The brand’s radical work often serves as social commentary, a legacy that continues to be upheld, albeit in different tones.

Glimpse of MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection (image via Twitter/@whering__)

The MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection showcased garments that conveyed a fluid, utilitarian feel, with slits, flaps, and panels enabling transformation through a simple gesture of the hand.

The design team stated,

"We don’t believe in overpowering the wearer. We want to enhance identities; we’re not interested in creating something preposterous that has no honesty."

In line with the brand’s history of social commentary, the collection also addressed environmental concerns. A white jersey apron top and a rectangular T-shirt were treated with melted wax candles to comment on the extreme heatwave experienced in recent months.

The team emphasized the importance of raising awareness through creativity, as these climatic issues are not disappearing anytime soon.

The MM6 Maison Margiela SS24 collection is a perfect amalgamation of the brand’s historic codes and innovative design, resulting in a line that’s both refreshing and deeply rooted in Maison Margiela’s ethos.

The collection’s success and the overwhelmingly positive reception underscore the timeless appeal of MM6 Maison Margiela, proving that the brand continues to captivate and inspire.