Mod Pizza Pocket Pie: ingredients, flavors, price, and all you need to know

With the launch of the new MOD Pocket Pie on March 14, 2023, Mod Pizza will deliver the genuine, artisanal flavors of its famous pie in handheld form.

Each individually sized Pocket Pie is baked to perfection using the brand's famous pizza dough, then folded for a melty, on-the-go dinner. It is filled to the brim with maximum quantities of fresh ingredients.

MOD Pizza @MODPizza #PiDay



(Not near a location? Don’t worry - try a Pocket Pie at any MOD for a limited time.) Terms: The Pocket Pie has landed! Try it today for free at one of these 4 coordinates. Tell the MOD Squad "3.14" when you arrive(Not near a location? Don’t worry - try a Pocket Pie at any MOD for a limited time.) Terms: pocketpieinthesky.com The Pocket Pie has landed! Try it today for free at one of these 4 coordinates. Tell the MOD Squad "3.14" when you arrive 👀 #PiDay (Not near a location? Don’t worry - try a Pocket Pie at any MOD for a limited time.) Terms: pocketpieinthesky.com https://t.co/OZPCYhm7zR

All about Mod Pizza's Pocket Pie and Pocket Pie Meal Deal

The Pocket Pie, which is the company's first-ever portable entrée product, comes in three delectable flavours: Italiano, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Four Cheese. The MOD Pocket Pies costs between $7.99 and $9.56.

Watch the new oven-fired, handcrafted Pocket Pies from Mod Pizza up close:

Italiano Pocket Pie : Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, salami, pepperoni, sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce.

: Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, salami, pepperoni, sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pocket Pie: Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, chicken, bacon, and shredded mild-cheddar cheese, and finished with a drizzle of ranch.

Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, chicken, bacon, and shredded mild-cheddar cheese, and finished with a drizzle of ranch. Four Cheese Pocket Pie : Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, Asiago and parmesan cheeses.

: Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, Asiago and parmesan cheeses. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pocket Pie: Signature pizza dough filled with white sauce, chicken, bacon, and shredded mild-cheddar cheese, and finished with a drizzle of ranch

Mod Pizza will be selling a special meal deal that includes a MOD Pocket Pie and soft drink for a suggested price of $9.99 at all US locations and $13.99 in Canada to commemorate the release of the new entrée.

From March 27 to May 29, 2023, the Pocket Pie Meal Bargain will be offered at participating restaurants. From March 14 through the beginning of June 2023, you can find MOD Pocket Pies at all 530+ MOD outlets throughout the system.

Mod Pizza Tested New Oven-Baked Wings at different 28 locations in Dallas, TX, and Salt Lake City

Mod's new super crispy oven-baked wings are made available in batches of six or 12 pieces and come in Original, Buffalo, BBQ Hot Honey, Sri-Rancha, and Parmesan Garlic Rosemary, among five other flavors.

Here are the five irresistible wing flavors in more detail:

Buffalo : Hot and tangy classic buffalo sauce.

: Hot and tangy classic buffalo sauce. BBQ Hot Honey : Sweet and smokey BBQ sauce, drizzled after baking with sweet chilli-infused honey.

: Sweet and smokey BBQ sauce, drizzled after baking with sweet chilli-infused honey. Sri-Rancha : A unique blend of spicy sriracha and cool, creamy ranch, drizzled with ranch after baking.

: A unique blend of spicy sriracha and cool, creamy ranch, drizzled with ranch after baking. Parmesan Garlic Rosemary : A classic combination of parmesan cheese, garlic, and freshly chopped rosemary.

: A classic combination of parmesan cheese, garlic, and freshly chopped rosemary. Original: Oven-baked until crispy and served ready for dipping in one of the brand’s seven signature dipping sauces.

Pricing for the new Wings varied by area and ranged from $8.97 to $9.47 for a six-piece to $16.47 to $16.97 for a 12-piece. The promotion was only available at participating locations and was only good for one redemption per account member from January 30 to February 5, 2023, or while supplies lasted.

Poll : 0 votes