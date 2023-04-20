Moe’s Southwest Grill Greatest Hits menu: varieties, price, and all you need to know

Moe's Southwest Grill Greatest Hits will now be available as a customer-driven option on the menu for customers to try out during their subsequent visit. The recipes include Edgy Veggie and Moe Meat Moe Cheese, all of which are available in bowls and burritos to suit various tastes. The line-up was launched earlier this month on April 5, 2023.

The new brand's menu is the most recent example of a bigger national trend towards menu items that cater to customers. Fajita Quesadillas from TikTok were added to Chipotle's official menu in February.

What are the ingredients and price of Moe’s Southwest Grill Greatest Hits menu listed items?

These new items will be added to the Greatest Hits menu, which already includes the Chicken Club Quesadilla, The Homewrecker, and The Stack. Options include:

Moe Meat Moe Cheese Burrito and Bowl: Moe's Famous Queso, double portion of sirloin steak, seasoned rice, black beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Price: $13.89

Edgy Veggie Burrito and Bowl: New Moe's Sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Price: $8.89

Chicken Club Quesadilla: It includes All-natural white meat chicken, crispy bacon, shredded romaine, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo layered in a grilled tortilla.

Price: $8.99

Homewrecker Burrito and Bowl: The item features fresh guacamole, a choice of protein, rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Price: $12.58

Stack: The item features choices of protein, beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo are stacked between two crunchy corn shells wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Price: $12.49

Also, here are the brand's three new signature sauces that are as follows:

Moe's Sauce (mild) - Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and Southwest spices (Mild)

(mild) - Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and Southwest spices (Mild) Kickin' Cayenne (hot) - 3 kinds of peppers and zesty seasonings.

(hot) - 3 kinds of peppers and zesty seasonings. Poblano Crema (mild) - Roasted poblano peppers, avocado, sour cream, garlic, and lime juice.

About Moe's Southwest Grill and how the brand is planning to rapidly expand

The brand was founded in Atlanta, GA in 2000, is a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves fresh, homemade, customizable southwestern food in a welcoming environment that rocks. The brand is devoted to offering only the highest quality ingredients at all of our locations in the United States and worldwide.

While the brand is best known for its burritos, which come with a variety of more than 20 fresh and tasty ingredients, the menu also includes kids, vegetarians, and low-calorie options, all of which come with free chips and salsa.

The company recently announced that a cash-back incentive would start at the opening. Brian Krause, chief development officer for Focus Brands, the parent company of Moe’s Southwest Grill said in a statement:

“For multi-unit development starting at three plus new commitments, we are going to give cash back incentives of up to $100,000 per location."

Franchisees won't have to wait for discounts that will gradually become available to them as this incentive will be a direct donation in the form of a cheque that is handed to the franchisee. According to the brand, this will enable franchisees to recover some of their initial startup costs, which they can then utilize to expand their portfolio.

