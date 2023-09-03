Mohamed Al-Fayed net worth: Fortune explored as former Harrods owner dies aged 94

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed passed away on August 30, 2023, at the age of 94. While his official cause of death was not revealed, his family shared a statement that he "passed away peacefully of old age."

“Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,” the statement read.

Al-Fayed was the owner of the Hotel Ritz Paris, Harrods, and Fulham Football Club, which contributed to his net worth, stated to be $2 billion at the time of his death. Mohamed's brothers, Ali and Salah, have frequently collaborated with him on all his business ventures.

Mohamed’s funeral was held on September 1, 2023, at the London Central Mosque in Regents Park. Al-Fayed was buried next to his son Dodi, who passed away in August 1997 in a car crash along with his partner Diana, Princess of Wales.

Mohamed Al-Fayed accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a businessman

Mohamed Al-Fayed has earned a lot from his successful career as a businessman (Image via David Lodge/Getty Images)

Mohamed Al-Fayed was the owner of different businesses over the years. It contributed to his earnings, and his net worth was said to be $2 billion, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

He has been the owner of different properties and formed International Marine Services. He established a shipping company called Genevaco with his brothers before that. He founded Fulham Football Club in 1997. He also purchased a huge estate in Scotland in 1972.

In 1987, Mohamed formed the Al-Fayed Charitable Foundation, which has collaborated with Great Ormond Street Hospital and ChildLine in offering assistance to children who are disabled, neglected, and impoverished. He also brought Princess Diana's old boarding school to Kent in 1998.

Al-Fayed was the owner of the department store called Harrods. In 2010, Qatar Holdings purchased Harrods for a deal that was estimated to be around £1.5 billion. Mohamed Al-Fayed acquired the Ritz Hotel in 1979 for $30 million.

Mohamed’s life was also involved in some controversies where he was charged with s*xual harassment and assault multiple times. In one instance, he was accused of s*xual assault against a 15-year-old girl, following which he was taken into custody and questioned by the Metropolitan Police.

His son Dodi died in 1997, along with Princess Diana, following a car crash. According to Reuters, the case was under investigation for many years, but Al-Fayed left the legal battle in between to avoid creating any issues for Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He said at the time:

“I’m a father who lost his son and I have done everything for 10 years. But now with the verdict, I am accepting it but with all the reservations which I have mentioned.”

Mohamed Al-Fayed’s survivors include his wife, Heini Wathen, and their four children: Jasmine, Camilla, Karim, and Omar. Mohamed and Heini tied the knot in 1985, and they were introduced by Mohamed's son, Dodi. Heini is a former model, and she participated in the Miss Finland contest.

Before that, Mohamed was married to Samira Khashoggi from 1954 to 1956. Khashoggi was an author and wrote several books over the years. She passed away in 1986 and was 51 years old at the time of her death.