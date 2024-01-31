Mollie Pearce's candid revelation of living with a stoma bag and limb difference on The Traitors

The Traitors UK season 2 finale has officially ended with Harry Clark being the winner. One of the contestants who believed Harry to be part of the faithful clan was Mollie Pearce. In the end, the finalists Harry, Jaz, and Mollie came face to face, Mollie made a last-minute decision to vote Jaz out instead of the traitor Harry.

Harry won the grand prize and was crowned the champion. Mollie was devasted to find out that she trusted him, however, but ever since the show concluded, they have gotten along well. When Mollie Pearce appeared on the BBC's Access All podcast on January 30, 2024, just days after filming, she expressed her feelings regarding Harry:

"Me and Harry are fine, As a group we were super close. We were together every day, all day. You do build real bonds and also you don't have communication with your family and friends. It's hard finding out your friend's been lying to you, but I stuck with my heart and I am not going to hate myself for that."

In the same podcast, The Traitors star Mollie opened up about her ulcerative colitis. She was diagnosed with this autoimmune condition back when she was 11. It causes inflammation in the large intestine that leads to devitalizing pain, she further opened up about how living with a stoma affects her day-to-day life.

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce opens up about her ulcerative colitis diagnosis

The Traitors' cast mate Mollie Pearce further stated that when she was "suffering with ulcerative colitis" she was unable to take part in basic activities. During her teenage years, she had to skip school multiple times due to her condition. When Mollie turned 18, she went through surgery to remove her colon, which is why a small intestine opening "sticks outside of her stomach."

A stoma bag covers that opening and collects the waste. According to Mollie, a stoma bag has helped her a lot, she has named it Sid:

"I would never have been able to do the missions in the middle of a field or the middle of a loch. So actually having a stoma bag is the best thing I've ever done."

She continued:

"I call my stoma Sid. I'm very proud of Sid. He's helped me in a lot of ways."

Previously in one of the last episodes of The Traitors UK, the five finalists were having dinner while celebrating the show's success. That was when Mollie felt comfortable sharing what her experience since the diagnosis has been like:

"I really struggled to get my head around the fact that I was going to have a stoma, I wasn't prepared for it. Eighteen-years-old, you kind of want to be out enjoying yourself with your friends, not having this life changing surgery."

Throughout The Traitors series, Mollie easily adapted to the daily routine at the castle, she didn't need extra help. After three to four days, she would go change her stoma bag and emptied it whenever she felt necessary to use the washroom.

The Traitors star feels confident especially after she and her boyfriend went on a trip to Greece, two years ago. Because of that adventurous trip, the challenges on The Traitors such as swimming and climbing while wearing a stoma bag, became easier for her.

To see more of Mollie Pearce's inspirational journey, follow her official Instagram account @mollie_pearcee and stream The Traitors UK season 2 finale episode 12 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.