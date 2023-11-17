Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters saga progresses, the excitement for the upcoming release of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3 intensifies. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the third episode, titled Secrets & Lies, on Friday, November 24, 2023, anticipating the next installment in this captivating cinematic saga.

The series, which follows members of the Monarch organization, takes place in two different eras—the 1950s and 2010s—and explores the consequences of Godzilla's monumental battle with the Titans. With a duration of 43 minutes, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3 guarantees even more captivating drama.

Fans of the MonsterVerse can examine the complete release schedule, discover where to watch, and contemplate Godzilla's absence in this intriguing storyline. Get ready for another enthralling episode that reveals the hidden secrets of the Monarch organization.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3: Full release schedule with time zones

The eagerly awaited release date and time for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3 have been revealed, providing fans with a highly anticipated meeting on November 24, 2023.

Fans across different regions can tune in at the specified times to catch the latest episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Date Time Zone Release Time November 24, 2023 Pacific Time (PT) 9 am November 24, 2023 Eastern Time (ET) 12 am (Midnight) November 24, 2023 British Summer Time (BST) 5 am November 24, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5 am November 24, 2023 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 6 am November 24, 2023 Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) 6 am

The release schedule, carefully curated, guarantees a weekly infusion of enchantment from the MonsterVerse.

Where can you watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 3?

The episode will only be accessible on Apple TV+ (Image via Apple TV+)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3, titled Secrets & Lies, will be exclusively available on Apple TV+. The episode has a runtime of 43 minutes and is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 24, 2023, at midnight PT. To watch the episode, viewers can subscribe to Apple TV+, provide their personal information to log in, and create an account on the platform.

Furthermore, interested individuals have the opportunity to experience Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on PS4 and PS5 with a limited-time extended trial lasting for three months. By subscribing, viewers acquire full access to the series, along with the added advantage of either a complimentary seven-day trial or a lengthened three-month trial when buying eligible Apple devices.

Is Godzilla in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

In Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, an Apple TV+ series released on November 17, 2023, Godzilla appears. The show delves into the experiences of members of the Monarch organization over five decades as they face not only Godzilla but also other massive creatures called Titans.

The narrative reveals what happens after Godzilla's epic battle with the Titans, highlighting the appearance of formidable monsters. Although Godzilla has played a significant role in the MonsterVerse, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters offers a distinct perspective by examining the aftermath of the legendary creature's historic fights without directly including him.

This perspective presents audiences with a novel approach to the MonsterVerse, emphasizing human drama, family connections, and the mysterious Monarch organization. While some viewers are captivated by the focus on humans, others express a lingering longing for more Godzilla moments in the series.

Continuing to captivate audiences with its direction, visual effects, and stellar performances, including Kurt Russell's, the show guarantees an additional level of suspense and revelations in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3. The MonsterVerse saga, accessible on Apple TV Plus, invites fans to embark on an exhilarating adventure into the core of the colossal monster realm.

Fans can immerse themselves in this Apple TV+ exclusive and experience the MonsterVerse in a new light, with each episode building on its legacy.