Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated run of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 is expected to drop on December 8, 2023. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series had a promising start into the MonsterVerse, explaining many of the unanswered questions from the previous movies and shows. The show has managed to keep the audience engaged with its meaningful drifts into flashbacks and back to the present.

Coming from the creative team of writer Matt Fraction and TV legend Chris Black, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters connects 2014’s Godzilla with the remaining stories from the franchise. The cast includes father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who play the same roles.

The series put up on the small screen seems capable of taking the storyline forward as successfully as its large-screen predecessors. However, as Fraction pointed out in an interview with Men’s Health, the series focuses on the characters more than the spectacle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 4 of the series.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5: Release date and time

The three leads of the story are looking for Hiroshi (Image via Apple TV+)

One week after releasing the fourth episode, the channel will drop Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 on December 8, 2023, at midnight, 12 a.m. ET. The show is slated to drop a new episode every Friday till January 12, 2024, when it airs its tenth and last episode.

The release time of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 for some of the regions is given below.

Pacific Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9 p.m.

Central Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11 p.m.

Eastern Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 12 a.m.

British Standard Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 5 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 6 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10.30 a.m.

Japan Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, December 8, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5: Where to watch

The show is an exclusive production for Apple TV. Viewers can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 only on Apple TV+ with a subscription for the same. However, viewers who have an Apple One subscription bundle can access the show easily, besides other Apple offerings in the bundle.

What to expect in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5?

More monsters and adventures are expected in episode 5 (Image via IMDb)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5, is titled The Way Out. It has an estimated run time of 51 minutes.

After what happened in the previous episodes, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 will have all the necessary action. Tim, who represents Monarch, will proceed to ask a lot of questions to know everything he can about the happenings in Alaska.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5 will present further challenges (Image via Apple TV+)

The rest of the team will likely explain the situation and table all information honestly. They will try to give a clear impression of the ice monster and its powers. With this, the gang will be released, and May and Cate will stay in the safe environment of America as they investigate more into Hiroshi’s whereabouts.

However, Kentaro will go back to Alaska to continue looking for his father. This may showcase more snow-covered adventures, including some monsters. Moreover, flashbacks may take viewers to the younger Lee Shaw, who continues his adventures with Keiko and Bill, discovering more Titans.

Recap of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4

Episode 4 was titled Parallels and Interiors and aired on December 1, 2023. The episode had little contribution to the storyline or character development except for revealing the powers of the Frost Vark, a frost-breathing Godzilla-sized monster.

The frost giant seems to feed on fire, as Lee found out when it attacked their campsite and doused the campfire. Before that, the team had escaped the monster and hid in a cave. However, after slipping into an ice pool, May feared dying of frostbite. Kentaro suggested looking for a base, while Lee wanted to go near the coast. As Lee and the girls move in one direction, Kentaro leaves on his own plan.

While May’s hallucination led Lee’s group to Hiroshi’s campsite, Kentaro went through flashbacks about meeting May the previous year and hallucinated about his father leading him to the base. Waking up from his ice-cold slumber, Kentaro reached his father’s base to find his pencil shavings and a phone receiver dangling.

Kurt Russell in a scene from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

On the other hand, Lee burned Hiroshi’s documents to build a campfire and bring relief to May. However, Frost Vark attacked again and consumed the camp stuff and the fire. To everyone’s surprise, instead of getting burned by the fire, a blue light was emitted by the giant.

Lee decided to distract and trap the monster by building a bigger fire. However, the giant came for them before the fire was set. As Cate and May ran towards a helicopter that came this way, Lee set the huge bonfire to flame. While the monster reached for the flames, Lee and the girls boarded the helicopter to find Kentaro inside.

Kentaro revealed that he had called for help using the phone he found at the base. Cate thanked him for saving them all. While they landed within the safety of civilization, they were intercepted by the Monarch villain Tim, along with his junior Duvall.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5, will take the story forward with the villains meeting the leads. More twists and adventures are expected in the upcoming episode.

Watch out for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 5, which is slated to drop on Apple TV+ on December 8, 2023.