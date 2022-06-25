Money Heist: Korea Season 1- Fans obsess over Jeon Jong-seo dancing to BTS

The opening shot of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1 shows a high school student dancing to BTS song DNA in public in North Korea. This young girl named Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) is the narrator of the show, and she expresses how she is a unique ARMY member (BTS fan group name) because she actually did serve in the North Korean army. The scene sees her grooving to the beat of the song as she dreams of a time when she can finally live in the same part of Korea as her favorite band.

This scene has received a whole lot of love from the fanbase of the show as well as that of the band. From appreciating Jeon Jong-seo’s brilliant portrayal of Tokyo to applauding this scene in particular, fans are pouring out their thoughts on social media.

Fans love how Money Heist: Korea honored BTS and their music

The fact that BTS features at the very beginning of Money Heist: Korea is something that fans seem to love. BTS happens to be an integral element of Korean culture at the moment, so it is only right thay they be given such importance in a show like Money Heist: Korea.

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi__



🏻=Tokyo from original Money Heist series; character’s an ARMY from North Korea



🏻The fans of the K-pop group BTS are called ‘ARMY’. They exist everywhere in the world.

+

ARMY and BTS reference in ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ (on Netflix)🏻=Tokyo from original Money Heist series; character’s an ARMY from North Korea🏻The fans of the K-pop group BTS are called ‘ARMY’. They exist everywhere in the world. ARMY and BTS reference in ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ (on Netflix)👧🏻=Tokyo from original Money Heist series; character’s an ARMY from North Korea👧🏻The fans of the K-pop group BTS are called ‘ARMY’. They exist everywhere in the world. + https://t.co/c65Wocwc86

^ㅁ^ ⇆ @kkukstudio ooh, didn’t realized bts were mentioned and shown later on the first episode of money heist: korea ooh, didn’t realized bts were mentioned and shown later on the first episode of money heist: korea https://t.co/shRy5ur0HV

angel @kdramadump i watch money heist: korea for the plot

the plot: i watch money heist: korea for the plotthe plot: https://t.co/1Z6erPvBE0

^ㅁ^ ⇆ @kkukstudio 'DNA' by BTS being played in the first episode of Money Heist: Korea (also talking about ARMYs)



'DNA' by BTS being played in the first episode of Money Heist: Korea (also talking about ARMYs) https://t.co/M4uKL2Oe3A

enzi⁷ 아포방포 @chartbullys not even 5 minutes into episode 1 of money heist korea there’s already been a mention of army and bts and their sold out concert jdsjsjdj not even 5 minutes into episode 1 of money heist korea there’s already been a mention of army and bts and their sold out concert jdsjsjdj

Blue Sapphire 💙 @Bluesap26 This Money heist korea and run bts edit is so lit This Money heist korea and run bts edit is so lit 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Qx0WVSKTwj

mikee⁷ ☁️ @makidoy watching money heist korea and look! bts still has sold out concerts in 2025 watching money heist korea and look! bts still has sold out concerts in 2025 https://t.co/ApWt49Z3qx

BTS is also featured in another scene which speaks of the importance of cultural exchange between North Korea and South Korea after the Joint Economic Area is set up. This indicates how the North and South are mingling with each other more rapidly than expected. The scene takes place before Professor hires Tokyo for the heist.

What happens of Tokyo after North and South Korea unite in Money Heist: Korea?

The heist is set in 2025, which means that one could even term this show as dystopian. While serving in the North Korean army, Tokyo learns of the unification and decides to migrate to the South like thousands of other people. However, her broker, who was expected to set her up with a place to stay and a job in Money Heist: Korea, ends up conning her. She is left with nothing to her name, so she starts working at a hostess bar where she has to sing karaoke with me and indulge their s*xual urges.

A situation where she is forced to take a drug or be beaten to death like another girl who used to work at the bar pushes Tokyo to use her skills as a former combat soldier. She kills the money lender/bar owner and leaves with all the money. From then on, she begins to target loan sharks who live off of other people’s misery and kills them one by one. After her identity is revealed to the public, she decides to die by suicide.

However, Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) finds her at this opportune moment and offers her a chance to dedicate the life she is ready to end to his heist. He wants her to give his plan a chance, and seduces her with the prospect of the large amount that he plans to steal from the Mint set up in the Joint Economic Area of Korea. The plan is to attack the bank where money gets printed so they can get their hands on trillions of won (Korean currency).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far