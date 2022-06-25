Money Heist: Korea Season 1- Fans obsess over Jeon Jong-seo dancing to BTS

The opening shot of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1 shows a high school student dancing to BTS song DNA in public in North Korea. This young girl named Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) is the narrator of the show, and she expresses how she is a unique ARMY member (BTS fan group name) because she actually did serve in the North Korean army. The scene sees her grooving to the beat of the song as she dreams of a time when she can finally live in the same part of Korea as her favorite band.
This scene has received a whole lot of love from the fanbase of the show as well as that of the band. From appreciating Jeon Jong-seo’s brilliant portrayal of Tokyo to applauding this scene in particular, fans are pouring out their thoughts on social media.
Fans love how Money Heist: Korea honored BTS and their music
The fact that BTS features at the very beginning of Money Heist: Korea is something that fans seem to love. BTS happens to be an integral element of Korean culture at the moment, so it is only right thay they be given such importance in a show like Money Heist: Korea.
BTS is also featured in another scene which speaks of the importance of cultural exchange between North Korea and South Korea after the Joint Economic Area is set up. This indicates how the North and South are mingling with each other more rapidly than expected. The scene takes place before Professor hires Tokyo for the heist.
What happens of Tokyo after North and South Korea unite in Money Heist: Korea?
The heist is set in 2025, which means that one could even term this show as dystopian. While serving in the North Korean army, Tokyo learns of the unification and decides to migrate to the South like thousands of other people. However, her broker, who was expected to set her up with a place to stay and a job in Money Heist: Korea, ends up conning her. She is left with nothing to her name, so she starts working at a hostess bar where she has to sing karaoke with me and indulge their s*xual urges.
A situation where she is forced to take a drug or be beaten to death like another girl who used to work at the bar pushes Tokyo to use her skills as a former combat soldier. She kills the money lender/bar owner and leaves with all the money. From then on, she begins to target loan sharks who live off of other people’s misery and kills them one by one. After her identity is revealed to the public, she decides to die by suicide.
However, Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) finds her at this opportune moment and offers her a chance to dedicate the life she is ready to end to his heist. He wants her to give his plan a chance, and seduces her with the prospect of the large amount that he plans to steal from the Mint set up in the Joint Economic Area of Korea. The plan is to attack the bank where money gets printed so they can get their hands on trillions of won (Korean currency).