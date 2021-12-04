'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 7 review: Pulling off a heist is not just Berlin's wishful thinking (Spoilers)

Things hit another level of intensity in the seventh episode of Money Heist Season 5.

The episode, Wishful Thinking, revolved around Sierra and The Professor's budding friendship as well as a win on the heist team's end as they successfully transfer the gold grains through the drain.

The iconic Bella Ciao is back with all the joys it manages to bring. A rollercoaster of emotions can be felt throughout this episode of Money Heist, from joy to sadness, from excitement to fear.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Money Heist' Season 5 Episode 7: Recap and review

Recap

The Ying-Yang relationship between The Professor and Sierra continued in Episode 7 of Money Heist. It opened with Tamayo's assault unit trying to locate Sierra and The Professor in nearby areas and the apartment building. By then, the duo had found a place to hide with a hostage, but the only problem was the crying baby. They managed to rapple down from the back window in disguise, which later helped them get past the police officers outside. Meanwhile, Marseille managed to get himself to the hideout and discover that The Professor had been kidnapped again.

Ironically, The Professor and Sierra made a good team as they continued to hide from the police. They managed to break into an empty apartment, but when the police barged in, they hid themselves within the confines of the sofa. All was going well until Victoria started crying, which alerted the police. This incredibly tense moment in Money Heist ended when Sierra fed her daughter, making the police think it was the cat that was crying.

The came another flashback of Berlin as he and The Professor danced and drank wine. Berlin was seen talking about turning the gold into grains and then using the pump, which he stole from Norway. But the brains of every operation, The Professor, was skeptical as thought the plan had too many margins of error. The two argued about it, and The Professor called the plan "wishful thinking." However, Berlin finishes what he puts his mind to, so he got Palermo to explain the entire plan with technical details to his brother.

Back to the present day in Money Heist where, yet again, The Professor was unavailable to guide his team, who now wonder what they should do with the gold. Palermo suggested they go ahead with the plan and get the gold out. The heist team got going with the plan and started pumping the gold out through the drainage system. After several minutes of waiting, the drainage plan worked, as Benjamin confirmed that the gold is finally coming out at their end. This made Palermo emotional, remembering his time with Berlin.

Celebrations broke out as the heist was now halfway through and everyone sang the iconic Bella Ciao in joy, a Money Heist tradition. At the other end, Benjamin and his men got to work - turning the grains back to gold bricks. As for The Professor and Sierra, they were safe, and for the first time, there was a stillness between the two. Being the caring person The Professor is, he cooked for Sierra as she opened up about how the last time someone looked after her was her husband, and she still couldn't shed a tear at his funeral.

A wave of emotions hit both of them as Sierra admitted that her only reason to go after The Professor and the heist team was to stop the sadness, and she now wanted to pretend that they are friends. The Professor opened up about how he lost two very important people and promised that he will not let anyone down anymore. Sierra, in turn, promised not to arrest him. This signalled that Sierra is now on The Professor's side and two enemies are now friends, a typical Money Heist phenomenon.

Back at the Bank of Spain in Money Heist, surgeries began - one on Sagasta's squad member and the other on Helsinki. But what the heist team did not know was that one of the members was making their way through vents, progressing through her secret mission. As the surgeries were being performed, one of Sagasta’s squad members was making their way through the vents, but she was also bleeding, so she was doing her secret mission while in pain.

Sierra, on the other hand, woke up in the middle of the night to see The Professor with an old phone he found. The Professor then called Benjamin to send the Serbians, who arrived in a garbage truck the next day to rescue Sierra, her daughter, and The Professor, as they hid in the bins. The duo managed to successfully escape from the the policemen.

The Professor then returned to the hideout and saw all the gold that had been turned back into bricks and stuffed in a truck.

This episode of Money Heist had the most creative and wild escapes in the show's history.

Review

Episode 7 of Money Heist was full of intense moments - from the gold grains going down the drain to Sierra and The Professor almost getting caught by the police force. It felt like a wild ride on a rollercoaster, the kind viewers will enjoy till the very end.

This episode of Money Heist is titled Wishful Thinking as the entire plan was nothing but Berlin's dream, perhaps his wishful thinking. He was the actual brain behind this, even though he never got to see it happening. The flashbacks in this episode seemed sweet, like a good memory of the brothers drinking wine together after Berlin got released from prison.

While Money Heist might be a show about robbing the biggest of banks and reserves, it still takes it time to focus on emotions; it's like the characters are driven by emotions, which makes them very human.

Sierra, a tough gun, managed to melt at the roughest of times and eventually ended up siding with The Professor because it's better to be part of the heist than spend your life in prison. As for The Professor, he is always seen as a caring human being. He might be a very smart creature who always manages to pull off heists, but he also cares for his 'family'.

The happiest moments in this episode of Money Heist after getting hit by intensities were definitely when the grains finally came through the drainage pipe as Palermo cried and recalled his time with Berlin. To see everything work out that perfectly is nothing but joy.

The other moment was the sparkle and happiness in The Professor's eyes when he saw all the gold. He realized that even though he was unavailable, the team managed to follow the plan without his guidance. It's like seeing his kids achieve something on their own.

An emotional Money Heist episode indeed.

Catch Episode 7 of Money Heist's Season 5, now streaming on Netflix.

