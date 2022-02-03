How did Monica Vitti die? Tributes pour in as Italian film icon passes away at 90

L'Avventura star and Italian film legend Monica Vitti recently passed away in Rome at the age of 90. On Wednesday, news of her death was announced by filmmaker and former mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni.
Veltroni tweeted:
"Roberto Russo, her partner of all these years, asked me to communicate that Monica Vitti is no longer with us. I do it with pain, affection, regret."
Vitti made her last public appearance in 2002, with her last on-screen appearance being in a 1992 TV movie, Ma tu mi vuoi bene? The actress is survived by her long-term partner and husband, Roberto Russo. She reportedly had no children.
Monica Vitti's cause of death
According to multiple reports, Vitti died due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. As per Gramilano, she reportedly dropped out of the "public gaze" in 1996, after it was revealed that she had Alzheimer's. The nonagenarian star made her last public appearance in 1992 at the premiere of the Notre-Dame de Paris musical in Paris.
Patients with Alzheimer's disease (aka senile dementia) usually suffer from progressive loss of brain functions and memory. The disease also causes complications with the brain, which eventually ceases to function properly, causing the patient's demise.
Tributes pour in for the late Italian icon, Monica Vitti
Following news of Vitti's demise, fans across the world paid tribute to the late 90-year-old star. Numerous tweets noted her glamorous beauty and acting prowess.
Exploring the late Monica Vitti's legacy
Monica Vitti (aka Maria Luisa Ceciarelli) was born in Rome, Italy, on November 3 1931. The late actress was known for films like 1960’s L'Avventura, 1962’s L'Eclisse, and 1964’s Red Desert. Throughout her extensive career in the Italian film industry, spanning over 38 years, Vitti collaborated with Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni in the 1960s. As per local publications, she was rumored to have a relationship with the director.
Following her graduation from Rome's National Academy of Dramatic Arts, she debuted in feature films with an uncredited role in Ridere! Ridere! Ridere! In 1954. Vitti received her breakthrough role four years later in Mario Amendola's Le dritte.
In 1984, Vitti received the Silver Berlin Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival for her role as Laura in Flirt. The Italian star had also appeared in several English-language films from the mid to late-1960s.
In almost four decades of her acting career, Vitti appeared in 63 projects, with the last one being in 1992. The Rome native has won eleven Italian Golden Globes and nine David di Donatello Awards. She also received a BAFTA nomination in the "Best Foreign Actress" category for her performance in L'Avventura.