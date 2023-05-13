“Monique and Derek are a MESS”: Love After Lockup fans react after Monique accuses Derek of physical abuse

Love After Lockup stars Monique and Derek Warner recently made headlines after the former accused him of physical abuse in an Instagram post. Since then, Derek has been trying to prove his innocence by sharing online posts and shading Monique. The couple’s back-and-forth on social media caught netizens' attention and they wanted the two to stop embarrassing themselves online.

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Monique and Derek’s drama.

Monique and Derek met online while the latter was serving his sentence in prison. During their initial phase, he fell in love with her and soon they became a couple. They then became a part of WeTV’s Love After Lockup.

Love After Lockup fans claim to be “tired of” Monique and Derek drama

Love After Lockup fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance and disappointment in Monique and Derek’s drama on social media.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Dray✨ @aaaye_itsdray Tired of seeing Monique & Derek. Girl if you don’t just let him go #LoveAfterLockup Tired of seeing Monique & Derek. Girl if you don’t just let him go #LoveAfterLockup

bk all day @lil_brooklyn718 Guess i know why Derek and Monique won't be coming back on #loveafterlockup things are getting violent Guess i know why Derek and Monique won't be coming back on #loveafterlockup things are getting violent

Erica “Noonie” Ashley|The Savvy Virtual Assistant @Melleaux_Erica #loveafterlockup #LifeAfterLockup Monique and Derek all over Instagram embarrassing themselves. I’m mad I even said I wanted them to make it about a month ago Monique and Derek all over Instagram embarrassing themselves. I’m mad I even said I wanted them to make it about a month ago 😒 #loveafterlockup #LifeAfterLockup

YOSHI G. @_YoshiG Derek and Monique drama is unlimited! I hope she’s ok this is crazy #loveafterlockup Derek and Monique drama is unlimited! I hope she’s ok this is crazy #loveafterlockup

Kendall Renee' @KenKen97H Derek and Monique going back and forth on IG #loveafterlockup Derek and Monique going back and forth on IG #loveafterlockup

In Monique’s now-deleted Instagram post, she shared a few screenshots of chats between her and Derek. In it, she stated that she was leaving him and added a photo of her face, showing swelling under her eye.

Monique mentioned in the caption that Derek physically abused her. She wrote:

“I protected you all the time. I endured a lot of hurt and pain just to save you. You never had my back or loved me fr. You beat tf outta me plenty of times. The last time you put your hands on me, you saw that I was recording you, which is why u broke my phone in pieces a couple weeks ago!!!! You got mad because I didn’t delete the video.”

She added:

“I had in my phone of you being abusive. Or how about the time u took my wig off while we was outside and stole my phone. Which is why your PO ordered you to go to anger management. And I protected you that time again, because I didn’t want you to go back to jail. But enough is enough. Done.”

Since the post went viral, Derek has been sharing videos on social media and going Insta Live to prove his innocence. He also posted a clip in which Monique demanded Derek give her phone back, and when he didn’t, she choked his neck for seconds. Derek Warner can be heard requesting viewers in the clip to pay attention to Monique’s behavior.

In response to his clip, Monique mentioned in her Instagram story:

“Cleary y’all see him standing in front of the door and he wouldn’t let me out.”

The back-and-forth insults at each other have annoyed fans.

Earlier, Derek Warner made headlines for being arrested once again. In March, the Love After Lockup star was charged with felonious assault in Ohio. However, he was soon released after a $10,000 bond was submitted within an hour. Reports suggested that Monique was waiting for him outside the prison in a car.

The reality TV stars’ journey has never been drama-free. In February, the two got engaged and Monique made the announcement on Instagram. But the latest drama hints that they might have split.

Only time will tell whether the latest drama will bring fame for Derek and Monique or they will lose their spot in the Love After Lockup franchise. They were last seen in WeTV's Life After Lockup season 5.

Poll : 0 votes