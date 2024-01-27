Monkey Man trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

The Dev Patel-starrer Monkey Man has received a brand new trailer from Universal Pictures. The upcoming action thriller from Patel will hit theaters on April 5, 2024. The trailer for the film takes viewers on an action-packed ride as Patel performs thrilling action sequences in John Wick style.

According to Universal Pictures, the synopsis for the film reads:

“Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.”

The synopsis further reads:

“After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

As the trailer for Monkey Man marks its entry into the internet, let’s explore what it offers regarding the storyline of the Dev Patel-starrer.

Monkey Man trailer explored

Dev Patel as Kid narrates his past

The trailer opens with Dev Patel, playing the role of Kid, lying on the floor looking at the ceiling fan. Kid narrates his past, where we see people running to save their lives as houses in the village are burned. Young Kid is seen crying while looking at the fire.

The trailer doesn’t clearly reveal why the village is set on fire, but we are shown who is possibly responsible for this. The video clips show the character, played by Sikander Kher, standing while the whole village is burned. There are chances that he might have done this. As Kid is telling us about his past, we also see glimpses of his training.

Kid fights in an underground fight club

In the next scene of the trailer, we see Kid wearing a gorilla mask and fighting in an underground fight club. Following that, he is seen searching for a job, saying that he’ll do the job no one wants to. In the next shot, he is seen cleaning the floor.

The whole scene summarizes that at night, Kid fights in an underground fight club by wearing a gorilla mask, probably to hide his identity. And likely in the daytime, he does his daily job. There are chances he is doing the job to search for the people who burned his village and possibly killed his family.

Kid performs high-octane action sequences

In the trailer, Kid also says that every day he has prayed for a way to protect the weak. After this dialogue, we see him clench his fist in anger. Following that, he is seen fighting with the character of Sikandar Kher. The fight sequences in the scene are brutal, with blood in every shot.

As the trailer comes to an end, more action sequences are shown, with Kid brutally beating gunmen. An elevator scene is also shown in the trailer, where Kid holding a knife with his mouth, stabs a gunman in the neck.

Ensemble cast

Dev Patel is starring in the lead while also directing Monkey Man. The upcoming action thriller marks his directorial debut. According to reports from Variety, the filming for Monkey Man was wrapped up in 2021, and Netflix purchased the rights for the film. Meanwhile, Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele saw the feature and acquired the rights for theatrical release.

Besides Patel, the ensemble cast of Monkey Man also stars Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Adithi Kalkunte in pivotal roles. In addition to acting and direction, Patel has also penned the story for Monkey Man.

Stay tuned to know more about Monkey Man as the film theatrically releases on April 5, 2024.

