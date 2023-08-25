One Piece live-action Japanese trailer with anime voice cast drowns out the original one

On Friday, August 25, 2023, various official social media accounts uploaded promotional material for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, the most notable of which is a Japanese-dubbed trailer. The series also released a new message from the original manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, which was translated to English.

The latest trailer for the Japanese-dubbed One Piece live-action series is garnering significant attention due to its cast being the same from the series’ original television anime. Those voice actors for the Straw Hats and other characters will be reprising each of their respective roles for the series, as highlighted in the latest trailer to great effect.

The One Piece live-action series is set to premiere next Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 12 am PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) and will be available globally on Netflix upon its release. With the series reportedly being said to be in various stages of production for years and Oda having given his personal seal of approval to the series, expectation amongst longtime fans is high.

One Piece live-action Japanese dubbed trailer seemingly gives fans more hope for the series than original one

With the release of the Japanese dubbed One Piece live-action trailer, many fans, who were initially against the idea of a live-action adaptation, have seemingly warmed up to it. This latest trailer is even drowning out the original one for English-speaking fans, who feel more “at home” with the original anime’s cast dubbing the live-action series.

While this may seem like a bad sign for the coming release, it actually bodes very well. The overwhelmingly positive response to the Japanese-dubbed trailer highlights that fans were not averse to a live-action adaptation but rather seeing the Straw Hats change so much. The response to the latest auditory iteration of the same trailer visually proves this.

There’s also Oda’s latest message to the series' fans, which tells them to get excited for the live-action series and check it out wherever they can. Heartwarmingly, Oda encourages fans to watch it on “as big a screen as possible, with the volume cranked up” and to “enjoy it as many times as [they’d] like.” If nothing else, Oda is at least happy with the final product of the live-action adaptation.

The mangaka served as an executive producer on the series, stating in May that the series would not launch until he was satisfied. He added that “each and every entity involved is working in sync” on the production and release. The series is set to be eight episodes long for its first season, as opposed to the 10 episodes that were originally reported in late 2021 and early 2022.

