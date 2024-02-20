Monsieur Spade ending explained: What happens to Sam Spade in the end?

Concluding a gripping yet riveting crime drama, Clive Owen has officially bid farewell to Monsieur Spade as the show finally ends. Being Sam Spade, Owen has surely set a benchmark with his role, as the actor has been lauded with appreciation from fans globally for phenomenally assimilating the suave, worldly, and cunning personality of the eponymous detective.

The miniseries was slated for a six-episode run. Much to fans' relief, it leaves no plot holes and has imparted a fitting end after many unanticipated revelations had the fans on the edge of their seats. Monsieur Spade ends with Sam finally retiring from his profession as the mystery of Bozouls has been unraveled, and he no longer needs to wear his detective hat.

However, before the credit rolls, for one last time, Sam puts on his iconic hat while he goes for a swim, providing the audience with a memorable and evocative farewell.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Monsieur Spade finale sees Sam finally retiring from his profession

Everyone gathered at Audrey's house (Image via AMC+)

The series' final moments saw Sam packing all his things, including his jacket and gun, inside his briefcase. Together with his hat, he placed all the things relevant to his profession inside the closet, which significantly marks the end of his detective journey.

Although in the premiere, Spade already had given up on his profession while enjoying the rest of his life in the peace of Bozouls. However, after the chaos involving Philippe and the mysterious kid surged, he had to conjure his old self, a persona that was as pristine and unblemished as ever.

Before plunging into his swim, Spade donned his iconic hat, and just as he approached the pool, echoes of his late wife Gabrielle resonated, posing an unfamiliar question she used to ask: whether he was joining her or not.

Why did Cynthia kill George in Monsieur Spade?

Gazala and George (Image via AMC+)

One of the most unanticipated twists that no one saw coming was George being executed by Cynthia, and that too in such a horrendous way that it left the audience thunderstruck.

Despite being a secret agent of MI6, George was revealed to sabotage his mission by going off track and having a romantic escapade with a most-wanted FLN operative (French acronym for National Liberation Front) Gazala.

The finale revealed that George was all set to escape Bozouls, leaving Cynthia behind with Gazala, who also planned to leave Philippe. Unbeknownst to George, Cynthia was keeping tabs on every move of his partner. After finding George meeting Gazala and departing from the scene, Cynthia ran her car over him twice and lastly executed him with her gun.

She later put his lifeless body in the truck, ensuring no traces of MI6 involvement lingered in the quiet town of Bozouls. While George met his grim fate, Gazala had to leave the city with the ransom money for Zaid.

One of the best moments of the finale would also be Spade and Dell’s intense yet brisk exchange, where they engaged in a heated battle of wits, showcasing their respective intellect and tenacity.

Who is Virginia Dell in Monsieur Spade

Alfre Woodard as Virginia Dell (Image via AMC+)

Alfre Woodard made a surprising debut in the episode's final moments as Virginia Dell. Her character was revealed to be a retired lieutenant colonel of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and the current undersecretary of the UN’s Peace and Conflict Resolutions.

Virginia unveiled that she also came for the child like everyone else in the gathered room. However, unlike others who had different motives with Zaid, Virginia wanted the kid to be safe and not to be used as a weapon or an object to bargain.

She also managed to see through Father Morgan’s facade, declaring him to be one of the CIA’s agents, sent as an undercover priest to retrieve the kid, having a similar rationale as everybody else.

What happened to Zaid and Philippe at the end of Monsieur Spade

In Monsieur Spade episode 6, Dell took Zaid into the UN’s custody. As it was disclosed in the previous episode, Cynthia and George explained to Spade that the kid likely belonged to one of Egyptian’s wealthy families, but with no confirmation, he was passed on from one family to another until Gazala got him.

During the conversation between Dell and Laurent Suchet, it was revealed that the real parents of Zaid are pretty much alive but imprisoned somewhere over false accusations. Dell will likely reunite the child with his family.

As for Philippe, Patrice cuffed him as soon as he saw him leaving his mother's house, and there was a long list of crimes that would likely leave him behind bars for the rest of his life.

