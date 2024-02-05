Monsieur Spade Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monsieur Spade Episode 5 will be released on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 9 pm ET. With each episode, the crime drama has been successful in creating more and more suspense, leaving the fans hungry for more thrilling twists and turns.

The fourth episode’s release has proven one thing true indeed, which is that the history of Bozouls is deeper than anyone could have ever imagined. After the fourth installment ended with a startling cliffhanger, the series had fans worrying about Spade’s safety.

Fortunately, much to fans’ relief, he is safe and sound, and the investigation continues. So far, Spade has made significant progress and is anticipated to get to the truth sooner. Follow along with the article to learn more about Monsieur Spade Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Monsieur Spade Episode 5 be released

As stated above, Monsieur Spade Episode 5 is slated to be released this Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the U.S. at 9 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the upcoming episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, February 11, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch Monsieur Spade Episode 5

Monsieur Spade Episode 5 will initially drop on AMC+ for fans in the U.S. and later will be rerun throughout the week on the AMC network. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., international viewers can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV, Acorn TV, and more.

A brief recap of Monsieur Spade Episode 4

Monsieur Spade Episode 5 kicked off with a brief flashback of Jacques being killed by his wife and many other characters in the series. Traversing back to the present, the episode saw Henri arriving in the nick of time, killing one of the two assailants and knocking one out, ultimately saving Spade’s life.

Later, Spade interrogated the attacker and learned that they were sent to search his house for the boy, and if not found, they were ordered to kidnap Teresa. After a series of questions, which he answered on his own to express that he needed something interesting, he decided to try his luck by asking the attacker what was so special about this boy.

The response simply meant that the boy was ‘special,’ which added nothing to the investigation. Eventually, Spade lets the assailant go just to let his enemies know that things would end well for them if they got in his way. Elsewhere, Marguerite met Denise, Jean-Pierre’s father, who wished to see her and handed over the letters he received from his son.

Before leaving, Marguerite despised Denise for being a heartless father responsible for his son’s misery. Elsewhere at Spade’s house, Patrice arrived to collect the assailant’s body, and later, he and Spade agreed to have lunch with Cynthia and her son.

Being suspicious about a peculiar antenna above their house, Spade decided to look around. However, Cynthia managed to distract him in time before Spade would have learned about the mother and son duo spying on him. Zayd was entrusted to Jean-Pierre, who later contacted Philippe and handed the kid over to him.

What to expect from Monsieur Spade Episode 5

Expand Tweet

Given the preview of Monsieur Spade Episode 5, the eponymous detective will eventually uncover Cynthia and George’s false pretense after he finds out that they bugged his house. However, as witnessed, the duo is likely to work in favor of Spade, as it is anticipated that they share a common interest in the secrets surrounding Bozouls.

The episode will also see the debut of a new character who is showcased as Phillipe’s partner in crime, and surprisingly, Spade knows about her. The following events will take Spade a step ahead in his investigation, where he will likely learn about the fuss involving the little boy.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.