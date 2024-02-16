Monsieur Spade Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monsieur Spade Episode 6 will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Clive Owen’s crime drama has reached the proverbial fork in the road. As the miniseries was slated for a six-episode run, the sixth installment will finally unravel the intricate mysteries that had the audience scratching their heads.

The latest episode not only revealed the true faces of the mother and son duo, Cynthia and George, but also killed off one of the pivotal characters on the show. As Spade and Philippe’s showdown is highly anticipated in the finale, fans can expect Monsieur Spade Episode 6 to deliver an intense and gripping conclusion. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Monsieur Spade Episode 6 be released

As mentioned above, Monsieur Spade Episode 6, or the finale, will be released this Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the U.S. at 9 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the final episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, February 18, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch Monsieur Spade Episode 6

Monsieur Spade Episode 6 will be released first on AMC+ for fans in the U.S. and later will be rerun throughout the week on the AMC network. Given the platform availability is limited to the U.S., viewers globally can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV, Acorn TV, and more.

A brief recap of Monsieur Spade Episode 5

The fifth episode kicked off with Gazala, Angelique's identical twin sister, arriving at Philippe’s hideout to treat his wound. Although the two didn’t argue, Gazala was disappointed over Philippe for being responsible for Angelique. Philippe received a call from someone named Mister Kahn, who was interested in buying Zaid.

Spade discovered that his entire house was bugged after he found radio transmitters placed craftily inside George's paintings. After tricking the mother and son duo into thinking that he was meeting Patrice at some far location, Spade visited their home and found their garage was a whole investigation hub.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly, George stayed back as he saw this coming. It was revealed that George and Cynthia were secret agents who were pursuing the kid named Zaid. Eventually, George explained that the mystery child could crack any code in a matter of seconds.

While different religious scholars saw this as an opportunity as an opportunity to prove their god’s existence through maths, others just wanted to kill the child. The Shiite scholars believed Zaid to be Mahdi, a messianic deliverer of Allah. Spade realized that George and Cynthia’s superiors wanted the kid for their own benefit.

After revealing crucial intel, the duo was against letting Spade off the hook. Surprisingly, however, Theresa arrived with her poor driving skills, allowing Spade to escape subtly. Elsewhere, Jean-Piere, concerned about the kid, decided to visit Philippe. Jean-Piere decided to kill Philippe to save the child but got shot instead.

A brief flashback showcased that Jean-Piere’s nightmare was not being able to save a mother and her sons from becoming victims of his fellow French troops’ monstrosity.

What to expect from Monsieur Spade Episode 6

As seen in the preview teaser Monsieur Spade Episode 6 will see Spade meet the private investigator who has been looking for Zaid, the same individual who was keeping an eye on Samir’s family.

The episode will also see the true intentions of Henri, Cynthia, and other characters, as, so far in the series, they were not who they appeared to be. As the finale approaches, it can be said that it all comes down to a thrilling climax, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating the conclusion.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE