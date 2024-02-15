Monsieur Spade Episode 5 ending explained: Crime drama takes a surprising turn with a significant character’s death

So far in the series, Monsieur Spade Episode 5 is the only one in which Philippe gets more screen time than the usual appearance in brief flashbacks. Additionally, Inès Melab once again returns to the screen, but as Gazala, the twin sister of Nun Angélique, who plays a pivotal role amidst the chaos that engulfed Bozouls with the miracle child.

The story so far has explored Zayd’s character, who is not an ordinary character, which is why his existence has captured the interest of not only the Vatican and Shiite scholars but also several secret organizations.

Unfortunately, the episode concluded with the tragic loss of one of the important characters in the series, revealing mysteries surrounding his complex story.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Monsieur Spade Episode 5. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Monsieur Spade Episode 5: Is Jean-Pierre dead

Throughout the series, Jean-Pierre was seen experiencing nightmares that took a great toll on his mental health. The character had been reliving the exact traumatic moments from the past when he served in the French army.

Jean-Pierre’s flashback played in every episode since the beginning but never reached its conclusion. However, in Monsieur Spade Episode 5, it was revealed that he couldn’t get over the fact his fellow troops took advantage of a helpless woman amidst the war.

This moment was etched in his soul, preventing him from moving on, as he couldn’t forgive himself for being unable to help the woman and her kids. While in his wife’s bar, Samir being concerned about Zayd triggered something in Jean-Pierre, causing him to meet Philippe unannounced.

Jean-Pierre told Philippe that he just wanted to talk to the kid to make sure he was ok, but the latter didn’t let him. Concerned about Zayd and determined not to make the same mistake again, he drew his pistol to shoot Philippe but ended up getting shot dead instead.

Monsieur Spade Episode 5: Are George and Cynthia secret agents

In the quiet of his home, Spade’s attention was drawn to the ticking of the clock, an unexpected match to the rhythm he heard in Cynthia and George’s garage. Spade eventually discovered that his house was bugged when he found radio frequency transmitters inside George’s paintings.

After making a fake phone call to Patrice, Spade tried to make the mother and son duo leave the house, but much to his surprise, George was a little too sharp to understand his tricks. After a heated confrontation, the duo finally sat down with Spade to tell him that they had been keeping a close eye on him and Teresa.

Although both Cynthia and George never clearly admitted whether they were from MI5 or MI6, it was confirmed that they were part of secret intelligence based in London, also in the pursuit of the kid.

Monsieur Spade Episode 5: Is Zayd a gifted child

Zayd, as seen in Monsieur Spade episode 5 (Image via AMC+)

Given the intel George and Cynthia shared with Spade, Zayd is proclaimed a gifted child who can crack any code in seconds. This was the reason why many scholars from different religions were pursuing Zayd so that the kids could help them answer the existence of their god mathematically.

George revealed that Zayd’s scribblings that were deemed to be nonsense were actually his own created cryptograms. With this, Spade eventually figured out that even the secret intelligence was after this child, whom they would be using for their benefit.

On the other hand, the Shiite scholars believed that Zayd was the Mahdi, a spirit close to their god, who could disappear and reappear at any time of his choice. Being the Mahdi, Zayd was expected to cleanse and purify Earth from its sins.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monsieur Spade Episode 5 as 2024 progresses.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE