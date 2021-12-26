"Even though he can’t be with us, I am also grateful to Kim Seon Ho": Moon Ye Soon at 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards

Although Kim Seon Ho might have taken a brief hiatus from showbiz following tumultuous circumstances, his 2 Days & 1 Night co-actors have not forgotten him, as was made evident by Moon Se Yoon at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards.

Kim Seon Ho was a regular and fan-favorite on the KBS2 variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night , up until the ex-girlfriend controversy in October. Following the scandal, which lasted many days, Kim Seon Ho left the show. Furthermore, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star was even edited out of the existing footage.

While the allegations against the actor eventually cleared up, Kim Seon Ho has not yet rejoined the cast of 2 Days & 1 Night. Thus, comedian Moon Se Yoon’s speech mentioning his former co-star came as a surprise.

Moon Se Yoon won the Daesang and Entertainer of the year for "2 Days & 1 Night"

On 25 December 2021, the prestigious KBS Entertainment Awards, which honors the biggest stars of the entertainment industry, took place in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Bagging the coveted Daesang at the event was veteran actor and comedian Moon Se Yoon, who has been a part of 2 Days & 1 Night since its inception. Incidentally, the award was Moon Se Yoon’s very first Daesang, making it a special moment for him.

In his acceptance speech, the 2 Days & 1 Night actor, who also hosted the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards, stated:

This morning, Santa Claus came and went for my kids, but I didn’t know he would give me something as well. People around me often told me that I don’t have luck when it comes to awards, but I was okay as long as I enjoyed good luck with people.

Moon Se Yoon expressed his gratitude for the 2 Days & 1 Night team:

Last year was my debut at the end-of-year awards, where I received an award for the first time. I was able to receive awards after I’d met the ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ team. At the time, we filmed in advance because of COVID-19, so this is my first time accepting an award in front of so many people. I want to thank all those people whom I wasn’t able to thank in person. Thank you to my agency CEO, Han Sung Ho, and the staff.”

While finishing the speech, the comedian thanked his fellow cast members. Notably, he didn't forget to mention Kim Seon Ho, despite the actor’s absence from the show.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards his co-star, Moon Se Yoon said:

“Even though he can’t be with us, I am also grateful to Kim Seon Ho. Thank you to Kim Sook, who helped me a lot in the past. He’s not here right now, but I also once asked Shin Dong Yup the secret to a long career in variety. He said, ‘You don’t have to worry. You’re an undervalued blue chip.’

He went on further, stating:

Because of him, I want to become a senior who shares warm words with undervalued juniors. Thank you to my wife, my daughter, and my son. I want to tell my late father, ‘You can raise a congratulatory glass tonight.”

Crying feast 😭 I am right that I never doubted their love for each other.



Along with the Daesang, Moon Se Yoon also bagged the Entertainer of the Year. The other winners of Entertainer of the Year were Kim Sook, Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jong Min along with Park Joo Ho and his three children (Na Eun, Gun Hoo, Jin Woo).

2 years in a row! congratulations 2 days 1 night for winning the best program awards this year!! congrats for the members, bang pd, and staff! thank you for all the hard work this year!

2 Days & 1 Night and the rest of its cast also won big at the KBS Entertainment awards, taking home the Viewers’ Choice for Best Program yet again. Yeon Jung Hoon grabbed the Excellence in Show & Variety award, while Ravi won the top prize for Rookie in Show & Variety.

Incidentally, Kim Seon Ho had taken home the KBS Entertainment Awards for Rookie in Show & Variety Category for 2 Days & 1 Night in 2020.

