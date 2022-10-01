“More than deserved”: Fans go gaga over AJ McLean’s Poppy Love winning RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2

After weeks of incredible performances and fantastic transformations, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finally ended on Friday. AJ McLean's Poppy Love was declared the winner of the reality show, leaving the Queen and the fans very happy about the result. Many fans took to Twitter to express their joy, saying that Poppy Love deserved to win the show.

In addition to the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, Poppy Love also received $100,000 for a charity of their choice, Trans Lifeline. Poppy Love was over the moon with the win. On the show, Poppy Love said:

"Thank you, to the entire drag community for taking me in, under your wing and allowing me to just be me. So thank you."

Fans react to Poppy Love winning RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2

After host and judge Ru Paul declared Poppy Love the winner of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2, fans took to Twitter to express their joy about the result.

👑 Mrs. Bozzie @MrsBozzie #CelebDragRace WOW! Congrats @aj_mclean Hope to see you rocking that crown soon. You truly got to experience the transformation and healing that drag can bring…now share the (poppy) love with some of your friends WOW! Congrats @aj_mclean Hope to see you rocking that crown soon. You truly got to experience the transformation and healing that drag can bring…now share the (poppy) love with some of your friends 😉♥️ #CelebDragRace

Wardhoe 🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 @Rox_Al_Ghul_89 AJ McLean/Poppy Love is the winner of #CelebDragRace ! I knew they’d win and I’m so glad that Chakra 7 won Miss Congeniality! This was a fun season! AJ McLean/Poppy Love is the winner of #CelebDragRace! I knew they’d win and I’m so glad that Chakra 7 won Miss Congeniality! This was a fun season!

🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 @CJG_TT #PoppyLove #CelebDragRace YASSSS finally one of the Backstreet Boys win on a reality tv show. Congrats @aj_mclean YASSSS finally one of the Backstreet Boys win on a reality tv show. Congrats @aj_mclean #PoppyLove #CelebDragRace

Who is AJ McLean appearing on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

AJ McLean has been a performer practically all his life. The professional actor has been dancing since he was four years old. Being a Backstreet Boys member, he knows how to work his magic on stage.

He joined the Backstreet Boys at 14 and finished his schooling through correspondence. Some of his hit singles include Teenage Wildlife, Live Together, Love on the Brain, and Smoke, among others.

As an actor, he has appeared in many movies and shows, including Dead 7, Days of our Lives, and The Bravest Knight, among others. He joined the second season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race as Poppy Love and instantly became everyone's favorite due to his amazing performances and lip-sync battles.

McLean was happy to perform as Poppy Love as he got to express himself. He told POPSUGAR:

"I got to express myself in a whole new light and as a straight man being in drag, being an ally. Hopefully, just like our music has helped people in their dark days, in their dark times — and I'm so grateful for that — if I could help somebody who may be on the fence or is scared of coming out to just be themselves and to just own it by doing this, then I did my job.”

McLean's identity wasn't revealed until episode 6 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Who were the contestants of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2?

Season 2 of the reality series kicked off with nine celebrity contestants, namely:

Actress Loretta Devine as Fabulosity Singer Taylor Dayne as Electra Owl Queer Eye O.G. Thom Filicia as Jackie Would Glee alumna Jenna Ushkowitz as Milli Von Sunshine Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese as Donna Bellissima Glee star Kevin McHale as Chic-Fi-Lay Actress Tatyana Ali as Chakra 7 Actor Mark Indelicato as Thirsty Von Trapp Actor Daniel Franzese as Donna Bellisima

In the finale, the 44-year-old Backstreet Boy competed against Tatyana Ali (Chakra 7) and Mark Indelicato (Thirsty Von Trapp).

