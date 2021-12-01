‘More the Merrier’ review: Netflix's raunchy comedy that's turning up the heat 

More the Merrier, a Netflix original, is a steamy and spicy film that follows five arcs of intimate self-discovery. This no-holds-barred raunchy comedy spotlights the whole gamut of se*uality in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Paco Caballero, More the Merrier stars Anna Castillo, Álvaro Cervantes, María León, Pilar Castro, Miki Esparbé, and many others. Originally a Spanish-language film called Donde Caben Dos, it was released in Spain on July 30, 2021. The English dubbed version, More the Merrier, was released on Netflix on November 30, 2021.

Netflix's official synopsis of More the Merrier reads:

"Five interspersed stories provide a fun romp through a night of s** and possibilities in which nothing goes as planned but everyone gets what they need."

'More the Merrier' summary

More the Merrier revolves around a group of individuals who feel wanting in their amorous lives. Vanilla just doesn't cut it for them, they need to try more flavors. Fortunately, Anfitriona (Ana Milan) has just the place for people like them – Club Paradiso. The club opens its doors to anyone looking for avant-garde gratifying endeavors, couples and individuals alike.

The beginning of More the Merrier introduces the viewers to the various characters constituting the five narrative arcs that make up the film. First, we have an uptight businessman Pablo (Miki Esparbé), and his cousin Clara (Anna Castillo), who have repressed inappropriate feelings for each other.

Then comes Alba (María León), who is in denial about her fear of commitment and is about to get married in a day, except a wild night at Club Paradiso led her to lose her engagement ring.

The third story is that of Jaime (Raúl Arévalo) and Belén (Melina Matthews), who might look like any other couple, but Belén needs more than just Jaime to satisfy her, and the latter is reluctantly tagging along. Raúl (Álvaro Cervantes), a downcast young man looking to get over his breakup with a meaningless liaison, is the fourth player in the game.

The fifth and final narrative is that of friendly married couples Alberto (Ernesto Alterio) & Claudia (Pilar Castro) and Paco (Luis Callejo) & Marta (María Morales), whose casual dinner turns into a night of unexpected sensual awakening.

With all these stories taking place simultaneously, More the Merrier does get a little chaotic but it's still possible to follow. The story of these characters takes place in Club Paradiso (except for the married couples who are at Paco & Marta's house), with erotic endeavors transpiring in various settings.

At Club Paradiso, there are private rooms, walls with spaces to maintain anonymity (if someone's looking for that), a pool, a dark room, spacious hallways, and plenty of intriguing equipment.

All kinds of fantasies come true at this club as long as people come in with an open mind and leave emotions at the door.

Without dishing out too many spoilers, the group of individuals in More the Merrier came in not knowing what they were looking for but ended up finding exactly what they needed. It's an all's-well-that-ends-well scenario with a lot of libidinous adventure. In terms of plot, the movie has five superficial stories and a final message about not sequestering gratification within restricted norms.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

More the Merrier is now available on Netflix. If you're planning to watch it, keep an open mind and get ready to be surprised!

Edited by Prem Deshpande