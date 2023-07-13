“MORE ROB” - The Kardashians season 3 fans elated by Khloe video calling Rob in episode 8

The Kardashians season 3 aired its latest episode on Thursday, July 13, at 12 am ET. After fans saw a lot of controversy and drama unfold in the previous episodes due to Kim and Kourtney’s conflict regarding Dolce & Gabbana, they were thrilled that the family was back together.

It featured Kim Kardashian playing a prank on her family and a nostalgic presence as Rob Kardashian’s voice was heard during the segment.

Rob and Khloe were on a video call at the beginning of the show, discussing their daughters’ upcoming party, and went into detail about what Dream, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, wants for the party.

After hearing the male Kardashian family member's voice in the episode, fans took to social media and demanded that he be brought back to the show. They were thrilled to hear his voice and said, "More Rob."

The Kardashians season 3 fans want Rob to come back to the show

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3, titled I Have To Tell You Something, Khloe Kardashian called up her brother Rob Kardashian to discuss his daughter’s upcoming birthday party. The two discussed at length what Dream wanted to do for her seventh birthday, and Rob stated that she had a long list of things.

He told his sister that she wants a three-tiered cake, pink braids, a bouncy house, a butterfly costume, and more. He further added that he would take her to get her nails done and do her hair ahead of the party.

While the conversation was short, it brought back really good memories of Rob Kardashian for the fans, who appeared in several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even had a spin-off of his own with his ex-wife Blac Chyna.

In a confessional, The Kardashians star spoke about Dream and Rob and stated that Dream is her niece and that she is “the cutest little thing ever.” Khloe explained that she was helping Rob plan her birthday party and noted that her brother does an incredible job with her and that she's always there to help him in need.

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we’ve always been but you know, I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe told the cameras.

Later in the confessional, producers asked The Kardashians cast member whether she thinks Rob will ever return to the show, and she said that she does. She added that he talks about it a lot, but she also knows that he has been through a lot personally, and she called him the "best dad" she knows. She stated that she’s really proud of him and that he’s been feeling good about himself lately.

"I have faith that soon, he’ll be back on the show," Khloe said.

The Kardashians season 3 fans took to social media to react to the video call in episode 8 and stated that they miss him.

bird ⚡️ @whoisbirddie THAT KHLOE ROB PHONE CALL WAS SO NOSTALGIC AND SWEET I’M SOBBING #TheKardashians THAT KHLOE ROB PHONE CALL WAS SO NOSTALGIC AND SWEET I’M SOBBING #TheKardashians

Khloè Kardashian @KhloeDailyz Would love to see Rob back on the show #TheKardashians Would love to see Rob back on the show #TheKardashians

luisjosé. @narcicismo I can’t wait for the day Rob Kardashian comes back to the show. it truly is gonna be epic. #TheKardashians I can’t wait for the day Rob Kardashian comes back to the show. it truly is gonna be epic. #TheKardashians

page @Pkardashhh

She is the best auntie to all those kids loves and cares for them at her expense and time. She is such a great influence . Khloé has the biggest heart , the way she loves Dream is truly amazing.She is the best auntie to all those kids loves and cares for them at her expense and time. She is such a great influence . #TheKardashians @khloekardashian don’t ever forget how amazing you are🤍 Khloé has the biggest heart , the way she loves Dream is truly amazing. She is the best auntie to all those kids loves and cares for them at her expense and time. She is such a great influence . #TheKardashians @khloekardashian don’t ever forget how amazing you are🤍

The Kardashians season 3 will return with another episode next week on Thursday at 12 am ET on Hulu.

