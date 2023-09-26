Morgan Wallen Extended Tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, how to register, dates, venues & more

Morgan Wallen has extended his ongoing One Night At A Time tour to 2024. The 2024 edition of the tour is scheduled to be held from April 4, 2024, to August 8, 2024. The tour will be held in venues across the mainland United States. Like the current ongoing tour, the 2024 tour will be in support of the singer's album One Thing at a Time.

The singer announced the new tour on his official Instagram page and noted that it will feature special performances by multiple famous musicians. These include Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

Tickets for the tour will be available to those who register by October 1, 2023, at 11:59 PT at the singer's official website. While the ticket prices have not been announced, it is worth noting that the general tickets will be available from October 4, 2023.

Morgan Wallen building momentum for album with tour

Morgan Wallen released his latest studio album, One Thing at a Time, on March 3, 2023. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Australian album charts.

Morgan Wallen embarked on the tour to support the album immediately after the album's release. He started with a show at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15, 2023.

The tour, which is currently on its second North American leg, is expected to continue for two more months, before ending with a show at The O2 in London, UK on December 3, 2023.

Owing to the success of the 2023 tour, Morgan Wallen will embark on a 2024 tour for the album as well, which he stated in his Instagram tour announcement. Wallen said that 2023 was one of the best years for him and his music and they are planning to continue the tour under the same name in "many more cities."

"I've got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let's keep this thing going," Morgan wrote.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Oxford, Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 28, 2024 – Indio, California at Stagecoach

May 2, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

May 9, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

May 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park

May 17, 2024– East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 18, 2024– East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

June 2, 2024– Panama City Beach, Florida at Gulf Coast Jam

June 6, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 7, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 8, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at Carolina Country Music Festival

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

Morgan Wallen is best known for his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which was released on January 8, 2021. The multi-platinum certified double album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album chart.