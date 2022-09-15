Morrissey US Tour 2022: Tickets, dates, where to buy, and more

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced a US tour scheduled for this November. The tour will kick off in Ontario, California on Friday, November 11, and will conclude on Sunday, December 4 in Boston, Massachusetts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The additional tour dates are part of Morrissey’s Live In Concert tour, in support of his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers. The singer is currently on the UK leg of his tour, which will conclude on October 14.

In an Instagram post, the artist noted that there are no rules or regulations for the shows. It read:

“The dates are fixed for September and October,” the post read. “No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome.”

Pre-sale tickets for the US tour are now available, with general sales beginning at 10 pm PDT on September 16 and 6 am BST on September 17. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Morrissey ‘Live In Concert’ 2022 US tour dates

November 11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

November 14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

November 15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

November 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

November 22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center

November 23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

November 25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

November 26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

November 28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

November30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

December 1 – Newark, NJ, Prudental Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

December 4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Morrissey releases new album, Bonfire of Teenagers

Speaking about his new 11-track LP, Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey said:

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life."

Earlier in July, Morrissey released the single Bonfire of Teenagers during his Las Vegas residency. The former Smiths frontman describes it as England’s 9/11.

Addressing the crowd during his residency, Morrissey said:

“This song is new, it’s about England’s 9/11… Obviously in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it — but I will.”

The song addresses the 2017 suicide bombing that took place during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The bombing claimed the lives of 23 people. Following the incident, Oasis’ 1995 classic Don’t Look Back in Anger gained a resurgence as it was embraced by the people as an anthem of unity and love. However, the artist appears to be taking a dig at Oasis in his new song. The song highlights a female protagonist who attends Grande’s concert.

The following lyrics are from the song:

“And the silly people sing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’/ And the morons sing and sway: ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’/ I can assure you I will look back in anger ’till the day I die.”

Bonfire of Teenagers track listing includes I Am Veronica, Rebels Without Applause, Kerouac’s Crack, Ha Ha Harlem, I Live In Oblivion, Bonfire Of Teenagers, My Funeral, Diana Dors, I Ex-Love You, Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings, and Saint In A Stained-Glass Window.

