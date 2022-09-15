Suede and Manic Street Preachers announce 2022 US tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Rock bands Suede and Manic Street Preachers have announced a 2022 US tour scheduled for this November. The joint trek will kick off in Vancouver on November 3 and will wrap up on November 24 in Toronto, Ontario. The bands will also make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Anaheim, and Austin, among other cities.

The presale tickets for the tour will be available from September 14 at 10.00 am PT. The tickets for the general sale will be available from September 16 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Suede vocalist Brett Anderson said in a press statement:

“I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Suede and Manic Street Preachers 2022 Tour dates

Manic Street Preachers @Manics



All dates at: Announcing a tour of North America alongside @suedeHQ . The co-headline tour takes place in November. Tickets on sale Friday Sept 16 at 10am local. Fan pre-sale from Weds Sept 14 10am local - Thur Sept 15 10pm using the code: MSPUSA22All dates at: manicstreetpreachers.com/tour Announcing a tour of North America alongside @suedeHQ. The co-headline tour takes place in November. Tickets on sale Friday Sept 16 at 10am local. Fan pre-sale from Weds Sept 14 10am local - Thur Sept 15 10pm using the code: MSPUSA22All dates at: manicstreetpreachers.com/tour https://t.co/yZ38kV79ZB

November 03 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - PNE Forum

November 05 -- Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 07 -- San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 09 -- Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 10 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

November 13 -- Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 16 -- Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theater

November 18 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 19 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Met

November 21 -- Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

November 22 -- Boston, MA - The Orpheum

November 24 -- Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

Manic Street Preachers further added to the statement, noting:

“We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

More about Suede and Manic Street Preachers

Suede HQ @suedeHQ AUTOFICTION, the upcoming album from Suede featuring lead single 'She Still Leads Me On', is available to pre-order now from Suede.lnk.to/autofictionFA AUTOFICTION, the upcoming album from Suede featuring lead single 'She Still Leads Me On', is available to pre-order now from Suede.lnk.to/autofictionFA. https://t.co/JmxeIZv2xl

Manic Street Preachers, a Welsh rock band, had collaborated with Suede or the London Suede back in 1994 for a tour. In an interview with NME, Manics’ frontman James Dean Brafield said:

“Watching Suede on stage and Richard Oakes was just amazing. He had the hair, he had the moves, he had the chops, and he fitted in on stage. The next question was if they could write songs together, they came out with [1996 album] ‘Coming Up’ which is one of the best albums of the ‘90s.”

Suede is scheduled to release their ninth album, Autofiction, on September 16 after a lengthy UK headline tour in 2023. The album is a follow-up to the 2018 album, The Blue Hour, and has been led by singles, including She Still Leads Me On, 15 Again, and That Boy on the Stage.

Manic Street Preachers @Manics



Get your copy now from: The expanded, remixed and remastered version of ‘Know Your Enemy’ is out now! Available on double vinyl, double digipack CD and deluxe 3CD book set, including exclusive photos from @mitch_ikeda Get your copy now from: ManicStreetPreachers.lnk.to/KnowYourEnemyTA The expanded, remixed and remastered version of ‘Know Your Enemy’ is out now! Available on double vinyl, double digipack CD and deluxe 3CD book set, including exclusive photos from @mitch_ikeda. Get your copy now from: ManicStreetPreachers.lnk.to/KnowYourEnemyTA https://t.co/PXX8nMaJGT

The Manics and Suede were categorized as part of the Britpop movement of the ’90s. While Suede rejected their place in the genre, Bradfield noted that they were able to switch off to stuff like that.

Last week, the Manic Street Preachers released the 21st anniversary edition of their divisive 2001 album, Know Your Enemy. The album has been described as a “radically reimagined director’s cut” of their sixth record.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar