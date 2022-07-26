"Motorcycle instructors so cool": 90 Day Diaries fans awestruck after getting to know Ron and Betty's story 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries returned for another entertaining episode on Monday night, and this week viewers were introduced to Brandon's parents, Ron and Betty.
During their confessional, they spoke about their mutual love for motorcycles and how they first came across each other at his dealership. While at first they seemed to be regular folks who owned a farm, fans were surprised when the couple opened up about how they met and spoke about their passions.
Viewers were delighted at the revelation.
Why are fans impressed with Ron and Betty?
Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries showcased Brandon and Julia giving his parents some surprising news. While they were supposed to move to Florida, Brandon revealed that it was canceled after he received a promotion from his old workplace. Ron and Betty were elated with the news.
However, that piece of information didn't excite viewers as much as what Ron and Betty revealed about themselves.
During their confessional, the 90 Day Diaries star went on to reveal that the first time he laid eyes on Betty, she was a pretty young lady. Ron added that she was looking at one of the motorcycles in his dealership.
Speaking about their encounter, Betty said:
"Ron came over and said 'Can I help you?' And I was like 'Yes please!' Long story short, it was a spark from the day that we met. Finally Ron said, 'Y'know we ought to go out and have dinner one night' So I turned around and said 'How about tonight?'"
Continuing, Betty added that they met in February, got engaged in May, got married in September and have been married for the 30 years since then.
Opening up about their present, the 90 Day Diaries star shared how her husband was diagnosed with cancer 10 months back. Betty added that they thought about handing over the farm to Brandon and Julia, but the couple needed time to think about it.
Since Ron and Betty have a lot of time at their disposal now, they couple took their own motorcycles and rode down to the Petersburg area to do some soul searching about their farm.
During his confessional, Ron revealed that Betty was once a motorcycle instructor, and that the 90 Day Diaries star himself also raced motorcycles. They shared that being able to ride now transported them back to their younger days.
Fans who watched the couple ride their motorcycles were stunned and acknowledged that they were indeed a cool couple.
Fans delighted to hear Ron and Betty's story, gush about them riding motorcycles in 90 Day Diaries Episode 8
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were equal parts shocked and delighted upon hearing Ron and Betty's story. Some even claimed that they found Brandon's parents more interesting than him and Julia.
More information about what happened this week in 90 Days Diaries Season 4, Episode 8
Apart from Brandon and Julia's shocking revelation about their move, Rebecca and Zied had news of their own. Last week Zied gave an ultimatum to Rebecca, sharing that even if she didn't go with him to Tunisia, he would go ahead and move there without her.
Feeling like she had no other choice, Rebecca decided to agree and move to Tunisia with her husband.
90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.