"Motorcycle instructors so cool": 90 Day Diaries fans awestruck after getting to know Ron and Betty's story 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries returned for another entertaining episode on Monday night, and this week viewers were introduced to Brandon's parents, Ron and Betty.

During their confessional, they spoke about their mutual love for motorcycles and how they first came across each other at his dealership. While at first they seemed to be regular folks who owned a farm, fans were surprised when the couple opened up about how they met and spoke about their passions.

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina WOW Ron & Betty motorcycle instructors so cool. It is good to down size the animals with the cost of feed and keep of the farm. I agree Ron let go of the farm and live free and ride hard. #90daydiaries WOW Ron & Betty motorcycle instructors so cool. It is good to down size the animals with the cost of feed and keep of the farm. I agree Ron let go of the farm and live free and ride hard. #90daydiaries

Viewers were delighted at the revelation.

Why are fans impressed with Ron and Betty?

Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries showcased Brandon and Julia giving his parents some surprising news. While they were supposed to move to Florida, Brandon revealed that it was canceled after he received a promotion from his old workplace. Ron and Betty were elated with the news.

However, that piece of information didn't excite viewers as much as what Ron and Betty revealed about themselves.

During their confessional, the 90 Day Diaries star went on to reveal that the first time he laid eyes on Betty, she was a pretty young lady. Ron added that she was looking at one of the motorcycles in his dealership.

Speaking about their encounter, Betty said:

"Ron came over and said 'Can I help you?' And I was like 'Yes please!' Long story short, it was a spark from the day that we met. Finally Ron said, 'Y'know we ought to go out and have dinner one night' So I turned around and said 'How about tonight?'"

Continuing, Betty added that they met in February, got engaged in May, got married in September and have been married for the 30 years since then.

Opening up about their present, the 90 Day Diaries star shared how her husband was diagnosed with cancer 10 months back. Betty added that they thought about handing over the farm to Brandon and Julia, but the couple needed time to think about it.

Since Ron and Betty have a lot of time at their disposal now, they couple took their own motorcycles and rode down to the Petersburg area to do some soul searching about their farm.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance #90DayFiance That's the most I'll give in an argument That's the most I'll give in an argument 😅 #90DayFiance https://t.co/MM7jwyQ4Da

During his confessional, Ron revealed that Betty was once a motorcycle instructor, and that the 90 Day Diaries star himself also raced motorcycles. They shared that being able to ride now transported them back to their younger days.

Fans who watched the couple ride their motorcycles were stunned and acknowledged that they were indeed a cool couple.

Fans delighted to hear Ron and Betty's story, gush about them riding motorcycles in 90 Day Diaries Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were equal parts shocked and delighted upon hearing Ron and Betty's story. Some even claimed that they found Brandon's parents more interesting than him and Julia.

jenji @jenjihere



#90DayDiaries Betty driving this motorcycle right now. Betty driving this motorcycle right now. #90DayDiaries https://t.co/sRwDir2bhO

bowserx @bowserx9 #90daydiaries At first I was like, “Why are we getting a ‘Betty and Ron’ segment?” Now I’m obsessed with their story. They met in a motorcycle shop?? Aww.. #90DayFiance At first I was like, “Why are we getting a ‘Betty and Ron’ segment?” Now I’m obsessed with their story. They met in a motorcycle shop?? Aww.. #90DayFiance #90daydiaries

Taylor Edwards🦄🧚 @SierraLyn0819 Julia is too adorable. I like Ron and Betty, too. They make married life seem fun! #90daydiaries Julia is too adorable. I like Ron and Betty, too. They make married life seem fun! #90daydiaries

Desiree @dezireme2 I swear I find Brandon’s parents much more interesting than he and Julia #90DayDiaries I swear I find Brandon’s parents much more interesting than he and Julia #90DayDiaries

More information about what happened this week in 90 Days Diaries Season 4, Episode 8

Apart from Brandon and Julia's shocking revelation about their move, Rebecca and Zied had news of their own. Last week Zied gave an ultimatum to Rebecca, sharing that even if she didn't go with him to Tunisia, he would go ahead and move there without her.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance #90DayFiance The future may be unclear, but Zied and Rebecca's love is staying strong The future may be unclear, but Zied and Rebecca's love is staying strong ❤️ #90DayFiance https://t.co/db1BGkNJ6q

Feeling like she had no other choice, Rebecca decided to agree and move to Tunisia with her husband.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

