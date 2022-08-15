"Move on already": I Love a Mama's Boy Fans urge Emily to leave Shekeb after he sides with his mom 

I Love a Mama's Boy returned to TLC with another entertaining episode on Sunday night. After realizing that Shekeb was her soulmate, Emily decided to invite his parents for dinner. But things take a turn for the worse when Laila shows up for dinner with Yussra. When things begin to get out of hand, instead of siding with his girlfriend, Shekeb decided to support his mother, a move that didn't sit well with the fans.

Episode 9 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled Who Invited You? featured Emily trying to get on the good side of Shekeb's mother. Despite lending an olive branch, Laila still didn't approve of their relationship. Laila had planned to sabotage Emily's dinner party. Instead of bringing her husband, Laila turned up at Emily's doorstep with Yussra. Laila had previously attempted to set up Shekeb with Yussra.

Although Emily was aware of what her boyfriend's mother was trying to do, she tried to keep calm and be a good host.

Unfortunately, neither Laila nor Yussra decided to keep things civil. Yussra first started off by questioning Emily about dinner, asking her if she really did cook it herself or had it delivered from outside. Although Emily did order the food, she told Yussra that she cooked the meal herself. The I Love a Mama's Boy star tried to ignore Yussra and keep her calm.

During her confessional, Emily shared that, for Laila, anyone from Shekeb's culture would be the perfect person to be his partner. Instead of taking his girlfriend's side, Shekeb denied her claims and shared that his mother approved of Yussra because she respected his mother unlike his girlfriend. Viewers were quick to note that this was not the only instance where Shekeb shunned Emily's feelings and sided with his mother, for he did the same throughout the dinner as well.

As much as Emily tried to keep herself composed and not lose her temper, she couldn't and eventually erupted in anger. As for Shekeb, he didn't take notice of Emily's efforts and accused her of ruining the party. He also asked her to apologize to Yussra and his mother, claiming she was being disrespectful towards them.

When the I Love a Mama's Boy star refused to apologize, Laila and Yussra decided to leave abruptly without finishing dinner. This left Shekeb even more upset as he claimed that his mother had never walked away from him before. After the guests left, Shekeb was furious with Emily and felt like she had ruined the party.

Shekeb decided to leave Emily to clean up after dinner and left to be with his mother. After watching the entire episode, fans on social media felt sorry for Emily and everything she had to bear for Shekeb's family. They took to social media to share their opinions on the entire ordeal.

Fans ask Emily to walk away from Shekeb after he accused her of ruining the party in I Love a Mama's Boy

Taking to Twitter, fans urged Emily to move on from Shekeb. Some also claimed that Laila was the one who was wrong to bring Yussra on purpose. A few other fans slammed Shekeb, claiming it was unbelievable to see him side with his mother and not Emily.

❤MinksCastelo❤ @MINKS808 #iloveamamasboy Emily, run. Run far away from Shakeeb and his mommy wife. #iloveamamasboy Emily, run. Run far away from Shakeeb and his mommy wife.

Lisseth @Lisseth_007 Shakeb, you needed to tell your mom she was out of line. Emily didn’t ruin the dinner party, your mom did. #iloveamamasboy Shakeb, you needed to tell your mom she was out of line. Emily didn’t ruin the dinner party, your mom did. #iloveamamasboy

Janell🇬🇩🇹🇹 @Nellybear85 Emily didn't spoil a damn thing! That was all Laila. #iloveamamasboy Emily didn't spoil a damn thing! That was all Laila. #iloveamamasboy

It’s My World Peaches! @myworldpeaches Shakeb what the hell??? Emily ruined the dinner - I don’t think so… Laila ruined the dinner and Yussra should have never been thereZ.. Shekeb is total loser and baby - let him leave.. he doesn’t try, he is just knows how to deflect. Emily you deserve better!!! #iloveamamasboy Shakeb what the hell??? Emily ruined the dinner - I don’t think so… Laila ruined the dinner and Yussra should have never been thereZ.. Shekeb is total loser and baby - let him leave.. he doesn’t try, he is just knows how to deflect. Emily you deserve better!!! #iloveamamasboy

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights Emily, it's been three seasons of this. Please leave Shekeb and Laila for your sanity. #iloveamamasboy Emily, it's been three seasons of this. Please leave Shekeb and Laila for your sanity. #iloveamamasboy https://t.co/8NcLu0LLZb

🍒Sunshinebrevity🍒 @Michell84983489 The only thing Emily is crazy for is staying with that cheater Shakeb and not slapping his mother. He left to be with Yussara. #iloveamamasboy The only thing Emily is crazy for is staying with that cheater Shakeb and not slapping his mother. He left to be with Yussara. #iloveamamasboy

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#iloveamamasboy -The fact that Shekeb is leaving the house to go back to his mom speaks VOLUMES. Emily, baby, stop wasting your time unless you get your jollies being emotionally tormented on the regular. -The fact that Shekeb is leaving the house to go back to his mom speaks VOLUMES. Emily, baby, stop wasting your time unless you get your jollies being emotionally tormented on the regular. #iloveamamasboy

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#iloveamamasboy -Emily, do yourself a solid and end this relationship. You're being disrespected in your own house and your man isn't even defending you. Everyone, including your man, thinks you're wrong. IN YOUR OWN HOUSE!! -Emily, do yourself a solid and end this relationship. You're being disrespected in your own house and your man isn't even defending you. Everyone, including your man, thinks you're wrong. IN YOUR OWN HOUSE!!#iloveamamasboy

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

