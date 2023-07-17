“Move forward together”: RHOBH alum Erika Jayne meets with ex-husband Tom Girardi’s victims

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Erika Jayne recently met with several people who claim they were cheated out of settlement money by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The exclusive meeting, as reported by Page Six, took place at the Valley Inn Restaurant in Los Angeles during a Paul's Ice Cream event on July 16, 2023.

Despite the ongoing legal battles and controversies surrounding the couple, Jayne mingled with Girardi's acquaintances and those who felt cheated out of settlement money and expressed her genuine intentions to be a part of the solution. As she stated during the event,

"I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened, and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims."

RHOBH alum Erika Jayne's ex-husband Tom Girardi has allegedly embezzled over $15 million

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Erika Jayne reached out to the victims of her former husband's embezzlement fraud.

The allegations against Tom Girardi, a well-known lawyer, are grave and far-reaching. The former head of the now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, Tom Girardi, is charged with stealing millions of dollars from his clients.

Federal prosecutors allege that from 2010 to 2020, the 83-year-old lawyer lied to his clients and misappropriated their settlement funds, leaving many victims without the compensation they rightfully deserved.

The impact of Girardi's alleged misdeeds has been devastating, with many individuals and families affected. Among the victims who attended the gathering with Erika Jayne was Kathy Ruigomez, the mother of burn victim Joseph Ruigomez.

After Joseph suffered catastrophic injuries in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion, his family claimed they were entitled to $11 million from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The tragedy garnered national attention after being featured in Hulu’s 2021 documentary The Housewife and the Hustler, which explored Jayne and Girardi's legal troubles.

Josie Hernandez, another victim, was present at the meeting. In 2014, after experiencing difficulties from many unsuccessful surgeries, Hernandez sought the legal advice of Girardi. The now-defunct Girardi Keese settled the case for $135,000, but Josie claimed that she had not received any compensation even in 2019, as reported by US Weekly.

Another victim present at the event was Nancy Marston, who has her own case of being impacted by Girardi's alleged misdeeds.

Court documents suggest that Jayne allegedly received nearly $250,000 in payments from 2012 to 2021 in a settlement case involving the former actress' lottery winnings.

Throughout the tumultuous period, the RHOBH star has firmly denied any involvement in her estranged husband's alleged crimes. One month after filing for divorce from Girardi in November 2020, she and Tom faced a lawsuit for embezzlement related to the Lion Air Flight 610 crash and settlement.

Erika Jayne denied the allegations against her and was later dismissed from the fraud lawsuit. However, as of now, she is still facing a $50 million racketeering lawsuit and a $2.1 million "aiding and abetting" lawsuit as reported by Page Six.

As the date for Girardi's trial approaches, a court-appointed psychologist has deemed him mentally fit to face the embezzlement charges, despite his Alzheimer's diagnosis. It remains to be seen how this medical condition will impact the trial, including potential challenges related to evidence presentation and witness testimonies.

Detailing everything and anything involving her journey throughout this time, Erika Jayne is all set to release her upcoming book, The Serpent's Tooth on August 15.