Movement Music Festival 2024: Full lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Movement Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 25, 2024, to May 27, 2024, at the Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. The 2024 edition of the festival will mark its 26th year since its inception in 2000. The festival has been held annually ever since, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions.

The 2024 edition of the Movement Music Festival will feature performances by music acts such as Ludacris, Channel Tres, Colin Binders, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival on February 28, 2024:

Tickets for the Movement Music Festival are currently on sale and are in high demand, with first-wave tickets already sold out. 3 Day tickets are priced at $355.15 for the general category and $468.64 for the VIP category. 1 Day tickets are also available and are priced at $195.36 for the general category and $246.9 for the VIP category.

Hotel packages are also available, priced from $265 to $419 per person per night. All tickets and packages can be purchased from the festival's official website and are subject to taxes.

Movement Music Festival 2024 full lineup

Movement Music Festival is bringing along a massive lineup as part of its 2024 edition, featuring performers such as Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla, The Blessed Madonna, Avalon Emerson, and Carl Craig.

Aside from the Movement Music Festival performance, Fatboy Slim is also scheduled to perform across the UK & Ireland as part of a tour from June to August 2024. Avalon Emerson will also perform at the Osheaga Festival 2024 in August.

On the other hand, Dom Dolla has a North America and Europe tour scheduled ahead of his performance, with the Movement appearance scheduled between the two halves of his tour.

The full lineup for Movement Music Festival 2024 is given below:

2lanes (Live)

999999999

A Dub Supreme

Aboudi Issa

AceMoma

Adiel

Anané

Ant TC1

Armanni Reign

Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa

Augustus Williams

Avalon Emerson

Azzecca

Barclay Crenshaw

Blair French

The Blessed Madonna

Borderland (Juan Atkins And Moritz Von Oswald)

Boys Noize b2b Vtss

British Murder Boys

Bruce Bailey

Carl Craig (Live)

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Chris Lake

Coco & Breezy

Colin Benders

Dames Brown

dBridge

Dee Diggs

Defected Records

Delano Smith

Detroit Bureau Of Sound

Detroit Love

DJ 3000

DJ Cent

DJ Etta

DJ Godfather

DJ Holographic

DJ Minx

DJ Psycho

DJ Tennis B2b Gerd Janson

Dom Dolla

Donavan Glover

Dream Beach

Dreamcastmoe

DRS: In Session Ft. Dogger

Drummer B

Eddie Logix

Ellen Allien

Fabiola

Fatboy Slim

Fatima Hajji

Floating Points

Floorplan

Francois Dillinger

Goldie (DJ Set)

Goldie (Live Band)

Gorgon City

Héctor Oaks

Heidy P

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Honeyluv

Horse Meat Disco

Houseparty

Huey Mnemonic

I Hate Models

Indira Paganotto

J House

Jacob Park

Jaguar

James Blake (DJ Set)

James Ruskin

Jayda G

John Collins

Joseph Capriati

Julia Govor

Jyoty

K-1

Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba

Kinky P

Ladymonix

Loco Dice

Lp Giobbi

LTJ Bukem

Ludacris

Major League Djz

Martyn

Masquenada

Masters At Work

Metalheadz

Mona Black

Moonlighter

Mount Kimbie

Musclecars

Nicole Moudaber

Papa Joshua

Paranoid London (Live)

Partiboi69 (Live)

Patrick Mason

Patrick Russell

Peter Croce

Ranking Gimp

Reference

Richie Hawtin

Rimarkable

Rocksteady Disco

Ron Trent

Ryan Elliott

Sama' Abdulhadi

The Saunderson Brothers

Secrets (Live)

Seth Troxler

Sheefy Mcfly B2b Ak

Skin On Skin

Skream

Solomun

Something Blue

Special Request

Speedy J

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Sts (Live)

T.Linder B2b DJ Seoul

Tama Sumo B2b Lakuti

Tammy Lakkis

Tee Grizzley

Teknono

Terrence Parker

Ti Es

Tiga

Tylr_

Waajeed

Will Clarke

Also performing at Movement Music Festival 2024 is actor and singer Idris Elba, who is appearing at the festival with Kevin Saunderson of the Belleville Three fame, a band considered to be one of the pioneers of electronic techno music.