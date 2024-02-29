Movement Music Festival 2024: Full lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Movement Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 25, 2024, to May 27, 2024, at the Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. The 2024 edition of the festival will mark its 26th year since its inception in 2000. The festival has been held annually ever since, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions.
The 2024 edition of the Movement Music Festival will feature performances by music acts such as Ludacris, Channel Tres, Colin Binders, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival on February 28, 2024:
Tickets for the Movement Music Festival are currently on sale and are in high demand, with first-wave tickets already sold out. 3 Day tickets are priced at $355.15 for the general category and $468.64 for the VIP category. 1 Day tickets are also available and are priced at $195.36 for the general category and $246.9 for the VIP category.
Hotel packages are also available, priced from $265 to $419 per person per night. All tickets and packages can be purchased from the festival's official website and are subject to taxes.
Movement Music Festival 2024 full lineup
Movement Music Festival is bringing along a massive lineup as part of its 2024 edition, featuring performers such as Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla, The Blessed Madonna, Avalon Emerson, and Carl Craig.
Aside from the Movement Music Festival performance, Fatboy Slim is also scheduled to perform across the UK & Ireland as part of a tour from June to August 2024. Avalon Emerson will also perform at the Osheaga Festival 2024 in August.
On the other hand, Dom Dolla has a North America and Europe tour scheduled ahead of his performance, with the Movement appearance scheduled between the two halves of his tour.
The full lineup for Movement Music Festival 2024 is given below:
- 2lanes (Live)
- 999999999
- A Dub Supreme
- Aboudi Issa
- AceMoma
- Adiel
- Anané
- Ant TC1
- Armanni Reign
- Ataxia b2b Mister Joshooa
- Augustus Williams
- Avalon Emerson
- Azzecca
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Blair French
- The Blessed Madonna
- Borderland (Juan Atkins And Moritz Von Oswald)
- Boys Noize b2b Vtss
- British Murder Boys
- Bruce Bailey
- Carl Craig (Live)
- Channel Tres (DJ Set)
- Chris Lake
- Coco & Breezy
- Colin Benders
- Dames Brown
- dBridge
- Dee Diggs
- Defected Records
- Delano Smith
- Detroit Bureau Of Sound
- Detroit Love
- DJ 3000
- DJ Cent
- DJ Etta
- DJ Godfather
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Minx
- DJ Psycho
- DJ Tennis B2b Gerd Janson
- Dom Dolla
- Donavan Glover
- Dream Beach
- Dreamcastmoe
- DRS: In Session Ft. Dogger
- Drummer B
- Eddie Logix
- Ellen Allien
- Fabiola
- Fatboy Slim
- Fatima Hajji
- Floating Points
- Floorplan
- Francois Dillinger
- Goldie (DJ Set)
- Goldie (Live Band)
- Gorgon City
- Héctor Oaks
- Heidy P
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Honey Dijon
- Honeyluv
- Horse Meat Disco
- Houseparty
- Huey Mnemonic
- I Hate Models
- Indira Paganotto
- J House
- Jacob Park
- Jaguar
- James Blake (DJ Set)
- James Ruskin
- Jayda G
- John Collins
- Joseph Capriati
- Julia Govor
- Jyoty
- K-1
- Kevin Saunderson B2b Idris Elba
- Kinky P
- Ladymonix
- Loco Dice
- Lp Giobbi
- LTJ Bukem
- Ludacris
- Major League Djz
- Martyn
- Masquenada
- Masters At Work
- Metalheadz
- Mona Black
- Moonlighter
- Mount Kimbie
- Musclecars
- Nicole Moudaber
- Papa Joshua
- Paranoid London (Live)
- Partiboi69 (Live)
- Patrick Mason
- Patrick Russell
- Peter Croce
- Ranking Gimp
- Reference
- Richie Hawtin
- Rimarkable
- Rocksteady Disco
- Ron Trent
- Ryan Elliott
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- The Saunderson Brothers
- Secrets (Live)
- Seth Troxler
- Sheefy Mcfly B2b Ak
- Skin On Skin
- Skream
- Solomun
- Something Blue
- Special Request
- Speedy J
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
- Stacey Pullen
- Sts (Live)
- T.Linder B2b DJ Seoul
- Tama Sumo B2b Lakuti
- Tammy Lakkis
- Tee Grizzley
- Teknono
- Terrence Parker
- Ti Es
- Tiga
- Tylr_
- Waajeed
- Will Clarke
Also performing at Movement Music Festival 2024 is actor and singer Idris Elba, who is appearing at the festival with Kevin Saunderson of the Belleville Three fame, a band considered to be one of the pioneers of electronic techno music.