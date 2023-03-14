MTV Catfish season 8 episode 75 release date, time, and plot

Catfish season 8 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Shay opens up about her long-term virtual relationship with CeeJay. To prove her love, the cast member got a tattoo for her partner even before meeting them.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Tayler met Colton on TikTok and fell hard for him. But Colton's recent disappearances and strange behavior have Tayler questioning everything. As they dig deeper, Nev and Laura find shocking answers Tayler didn't see coming."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the upcoming episode of Catfish.

Catfish’s Shay got a tattoo of CeeJay without ever meeting her

In the upcoming episode of the MTV show, titled Shay and CeeJay, the couple’s online relationship of eight years is explored. During a conversation with Nev and Laura, Shay tells the hosts that she and CeeJay met on Facebook in 2014, which was eight years ago.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Shay stated that CeeJay messaged her a few times complimenting her, which is when she noticed her as well and thought that she was “really pretty.” She added that they exchanged numbers rather quickly and spoke on the phone the following day, feeling an instant connection.

Catfish host Laura asked her where CeeJay was from, and the cast member told her that her girlfriend was from Georgia. She added:

"I met her family about three months into the relationship."

Laura wonders if she met them online or in person, and Shay replied “online.” She further explains that CeeJay’s sister Asia would send her messages telling her to get a tattoo of her sister’s name:

"If you love CeeJay like you say you do, you could “tat” her name on you."

The promo reveals how this information left the hosts bewildered, and they’re more surprised to find out that the Catfish cast member did in fact get a tattoo of her girlfriend’s name on her chest. While confessing that she sent CeeJay a picture of the tattoo while they were on a call together, Shay was interrupted by a very shocked Nev, who asked:

"You tattooed a girl’s name on your chest, that you had never met, never face timed with, and didn’t even know was real."

Previously on Catfish

In last week’s episode that aired on March 7, titled Motherwolff and David, Motherwolff opened up about her 20-year-old boyfriend David, whom she had never met. Nev Schulman teamed up with actor Dylan Sprayberry to find out who David really is and was shocked to find out that the boyfriend had two identities.

David explained that his other identity was called Denise, and when he was the latter, he would not talk to Motherwolff. He also revealed that his voice changed with the identities.

Although David told June aka Motherwolff that everything he told her was true and stated that he really does have feelings for her, the Catfish cast member continued talking to him after the big reveal as well.

However, he wasn’t the only one with secrets, as during the episode, June revealed that she performed many witchcraft activities to manifest her boyfriend into her life.

