Murder at the Country Club cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, Murder at the Country Club, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The film is centered around a young woman who works as an assistant manager at a country club. After she exposes some corrupt practices happening with the club, her life takes a shocking turn. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

"The corrupt activities at a prestigious country club are uncovered by an assistant manager and now her life is in danger."

Murder at the Country Club stars Alex Mitchell in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. The film is helmed by noted filmmaker Dave Thomas, who's known for his work on Love's Secret Ingredient, Hider in My Home, and The Paramedic Who Stalked Me. The script is written by Michael M. Scott.

Lifetime's Murder at the Country Club cast list: Who stars in the new thriller movie?

1) Alex Mitchell as Cassie

Alex Mitchell stars in the lead role as Cassie in Lifetime's upcoming film Murder at the Country Club. Cassie works as an assistant manager at a country club, where certain corrupt activities have been taking place. When she exposes the practices, her life is threatened and she needs to fight sinister forces with the club.

Viewers can expect Alex Mitchell to deliver a powerful performance in the movie as its protagonist.

Before Murder at the Country Club, Mitchell was known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows. These include Sprung, A Jealous Friendship, Pain Hustlers, and Dirty Little Deeds, among others.

2) Adam Harper as Frank

Actor Adam Harper dons the role of Frank in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Harper's other film and TV credits include Uncoupled, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Her Affair to Die for, and Nightmare Pageant Moms, among many more.

3) Kayla Gibson as Georgia

Kayla Gibson plays the character of Georgia in Murder at the Country Club. Not much else is known regarding her character as of now, but she's set to play a crucial role in the film. Fans and viewers can expect Gibson to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the movie.

Kayla has previously been a part of various movies like Baked With a Kiss, Back to the Goode Life, Body Swap, Forgive Us, Eat Your Heart Out, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others portraying major and minor supporting roles. These include:

Kyle Findley as Jamie

Cody Kahaku as Milo

Alex Bowling as Tracy Harkin

Danielle LaGrange as Vanessa

Dilon Ballard as Jeb

Layla Cushman as Ava

Donald Ome as Brad Randolf

Don't forget to watch Murder at the Country Club on Lifetime on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.