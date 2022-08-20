Muse UK World Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English rock band Muse has announced a UK tour scheduled for 2023. The announcement comes ahead of the release of their new album, Will of The People. The band is slated to go on their UK tour from May 27, 2023. They will perform their first show at the Home Park in Plymouth. In June, they will head to Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes. Check out all the dates below.

Tickets for the UK shows will be available starting August 26, 2022, at 9.00 am PT from Ticketmaster. Those who have pre-ordered Muse’s new album, Will Of The People, will get early access to the tickets. They will receive a unique code through which they can purchase the tickets on August 25, 2022, at 9.00 am PT.

Muse 2023 UK tour dates:

May 27 – Plymouth, Home Park

June 20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

June 23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

June 25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

The band had earlier announced a US tour scheduled to take place this October. The tour will begin in Los Angeles on October 4, 2022. They will also make stops in Chicago, Toronto, and New York before heading off to Europe. They will also perform in Amsterdam and Paris, before wrapping up the tour in Milan.

The Muse 2022 US and Europe Tour

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

October 11 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

October 14 – Toronto, ON, The History

October 16 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

October 23 – Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theatre Carre

October 25 – Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel

October 26 – Milan, IT, Alcatraz

In a statement regarding their recent charity shows in London, the band said:

“We had such a good time at our recent charity shows at the Apollo in London last month we wanted to play some of these types of smaller theatres that we hadn’t played for a long time in the US and Europe before we head out on tour in 2023.”

Muse to release new album Will of the People

The band is slated to release their ninth studio album, Will of the People. It is scheduled for a release on August 26, 2022, through Warner Records and Helium-3. The album, which is self-produced by the band, is preceded by their singles Won't Stand Down, Compliance, Will of the People, and Kill or Be Killed.

Speaking about Kill or Be Killed, frontman Matt Bellamy said,

“’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.”

Further adding about the album he said,

“Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

Formed in 1994, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard. The band bagged a Grammy Award in 2016 for their album Drones. The album won the Best Rock Album category at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

