Music Midtown Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Music Midtown festival is returning for its 2022 rendition in downtown Atlanta. The two-day-long festival will take place in Piedmont Park, and will host over 30 artists across four stages. If you want to experience two full days of music, you can head to this festival, which is scheduled for September 17 and September 18.

The headliners for the event will be Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Future.

Tickets for both the days of the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 20 and can be purchased from the www.musicmidtown.com website. The Layaway plans for the festival start at $145 for 2-day general admission and $650 for 2-day VIP admission.

Music Midtown Festival 2022 full lineup

Alongside the headliners, the fans can enjoy performances from artists like: Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Alec Benjamin, Phoenix, Turnstile, Denzel Curry, 100 gecs, A Day to Remember, Conan Gray, Gayle, Sueco, Tinashe, Keshi, Denzel Curry, Hippo Campus, 2 Chainz, Marc Rebillet, Key Glock, Hippo Campus, Ashe, The Midnight, Tinashe, Charlotte Cardin, Redveil, Max, Baby Tate, Emo Night, Claire Rosinkranz, Maude Latour, Nightly, and Awfbeat and more.

VIP ticket holders will be able to access a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge Access, preferred stage viewing areas, complimentary beer and wine, and air-conditioned restrooms. Additionally, Super VIP ticket holders will be able to access the air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, a full premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, and golf cart transportation between the main stage and the stages in the meadow.

The age range for general admission tickets is 17 to 24, according to Peter Conlon, the president of Live Nation Atlanta and a long-time organizer of Music Midtown. In a statement given to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, he noted that the festival is aimed at a younger audience. All the performing acts are handpicked by Conlon himself, depending on the artists and performances that have gained popularity in the last two decades.

He added:

“Music Midtown, now in its twenty-fifth year, is a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names to music year after year, all while giving back to the city that I am proud to call home. We couldn't ask for a better venue than Piedmont Park, and we're looking forward to an unforgettable weekend with you."

More about the festival

Music Midtown has been a primary attraction of Atlanta for almost 25 years. The festival was originally held over one weekend each year. During its peak years, the event drew over 300,000 attendees per year. In addition to the world-class lineup, the festival will allow fans to sample some of Atlanta's local cuisine, including gluten-free and vegan options. Attendees can also partake in nteractive experiences, and enjoy the Midtown skyline.

