My 600-lb Life season 11 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

My 600-lb Life season 11 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming episode will feature Latonya. She met the love of her life and would love to make serious life changes to be able to walk down the aisle.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Latonya found the man she wants to marry; the only problem is that, at almost 700 pounds, she can't walk down the aisle; Latonya doesn't want to give up the food that she's used to, but she may do it for love."

My 600-lb Life season 11 episode 2 will air on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of My 600-lb Life season 11

In the upcoming episode of My 600-lb Life season 11, titled Latonya’s Journey, the show will follow Latonya’s journey. Due to her weight, she’s currently unable to walk and requires a wheelchair to move around.

TLC shared a promo of the upcoming episode on social media with the caption:

"Latonya considers food to be her hobby, but is it keeping her from living a full life?"

In the promo, Latonya is seen struggling to get out of the car and walk a few steps to the wheelchair.

In a confessional, she said that she is comfortable in her wheelchair. She said that she doesn’t mind being in the chair while she’s grocery shopping since she’s doing something she likes. She added that once she’s inside, the My 600-lb Life star could be in the store for hours because she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to return.

She added:

"Everyone’s got a hobby and food is my hobby."

During her time at the store, she wants to buy donuts, both chocolate and strawberries. She also purchases chips, mints, eggs, bacon, juice, and more.

Latonya on My 600-lb Life season 11 (Image via TLC)

In her confessional, she added that she eats six times a day and that sometimes she doesn’t eat proper meals but just sweets, candies, and other types of unhealthy food. She went on to say that food gives her comfort.

She continued:

"It’s so hard you know, food just takes the pain away. It’s been my friend for a long time."

Her partner stated in the clip that he wants to take the My 600-lb Life cast member to Houston to meet with Dr. Now. He added that people say that if you pray, you shouldn’t worry, and vice versa. He stated that she’s been there for him when he needed someone, and now it’s his turn to pay her back, so he’s going to stay with her forever.

He said:

"She’s gonna do it this time. She’s gonna go all the way. Lose this weight because she’s got me with her."

Season 11 of My 600-lb Life will follow the lives of people who weigh more than 600 pounds and want to live healthier lives. The TLC show will feature multiple people in the current season, including Latonya. Others to join her include Geno, who appeared in episode 1, Syreetam Wess, and more.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode on TLC.

