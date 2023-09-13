“My choice of words was wrong”: LHHATL star Erica Mena apologises for racial slur against Spice 

Spice and Erica Mena’s fight on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta made quite a scene. Due to the intensity of the quarrel and a racial comment made by Erica during this fight, the LHHATL team was forced to take a stern stance. Erica was fired from the show following the release of LHHATL season 11 episode 12.

Erica Mena recently apologized for her actions through her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 12. She wrote the following in this post:

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said. I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends.”

She further added:

“As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven. That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 will continue to feature Erica as the filming has already been completed. However, as the show’s creators stated, she won’t appear in future installments.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 episode 12: Erica Mena and Spice feud

A racial comment by Erica Mena towards Spice on episode 12 resulted in her termination from the show at the beginning of September. It is important to note that the show did not fire her back in the filming process a few months ago, but now that the cast members and the fans have voiced their criticism, it has decided to do so.

The show confirmed Erica’s removal through an Instagram post on September 2.

"The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season.”

Erica Mena was also part of a series titled Hush. While the show has completed its second season featuring Erica Mena, it will not have her in the subsequent seasons. The show recently shared the following on social media:

“We do not condone Erica Mena’s recent reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of Hush, set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago, but in the event of additional seasons she will not be part of the cast.”

Season 11, episode 12 showed the two stars discussing their differences, but the conversation quickly became a feud. When Spice mentioned that Erica Mena’s son hates Erica, Erica called Spice, “You m*nkey, you f**king blue m*nkey!”

Erica is the mother of three children. King is the son of Raul Conde, whereas she shares the other two, Safire and Legend, with Safaree Samuels. During a recent interview with People magazine, Spice discussed how she is processing everything:

“I’m on my journey to becoming this new woman. I feel like that comes with what I signed up for. So, I’m good. I’m in a better space right now. It comes with it. You know what the franchise is about. So, it’s OK for me.”

On September 19, 2023, MTV will air the latest Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 episode.