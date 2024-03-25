“My dream girl said yes”: Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged after dating for 2 years 

Chris Conran and Alana Milne from season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise are now engaged! After two years of dating following their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple has decided to commit to each other for life.

Chris announced the news on his Instagram, alongside his new fiancé Alana. In a post made on Sunday, March 24, Chris captioned,

"My dream girl said yes to forever."

It seems like their failure to fasten the bachelor and the bachelorette of their respective seasons worked for the best, as the couple looks happier than ever.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne from Bachelor in Paradise announce their engagement on Instagram

In their Instagram announcement post, Chris is seen going down on one knee on a candle-lit platform, with the ocean serving as the perfect proposal backdrop. The second photo of the thread captures the immediate turn of events as it sees Alana kneeling down with Chris.

After she said yes, the third picture shows them in their first kiss as fiancés, while the fourth picture shows Alana excitedly showing off her engagement ring. The post location is revealed to be Bali, Indonesia, indicating the exotic location Chris chose for the proposal.

Alana also shared their joint post on her Instagram stories, captioning a photo,

"I love you @chrisconran."

In another photo where she's showing off her sparkly engagement ring, she wrote,

"It's not just a boulder, it's a rock."

Fans of the show and the couple flooded the comment section with their best wishes for the newly engaged duo, which also included their co-stars from Bachelor in Paradise. Pieper James, from the same season, wrote,

"oh my gosh A MILLION CONGRATULATIONS."

One fan, reacting to the post wrote,

"From everyone on that beach jumping you guys to now being arguably one of the most successful couples to come out of that show. Congratulations you two y'all deserve all the happiness in the world."

Chris Conran and Alana Milne's journey to each other through the Bachelor franchise

Chris appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, where he was one of many gentlemen trying to please Clare Crawley. However, he failed to please Clare and was eliminated as early as week 1.

Alana Milne appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she competed for Matt James' heart. Unfortunately, her race against the other ladies of the season was short, as she was sent home in the second week of the show.

The duo came across each other for the first time when they were both recruited for Bachelor in Paradise season 7. However, their relationship didn't start there either. Chris was paired with Jessania Cruz several times before Alana came to the beach. They both even left the show separately without taking any romantic notes of each other.

After the conclusion of Bachelor in Paradise, Alana was the first to make their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. Chris followed suit in November with a post stating, "I’ve been busy chasing clout and haven’t had time to post. But life update: -Girlfriend and I live together -I still hate taking photos -There’s kitchen competition -Life is good, loving you is better," announcing that they'd been staying together in Chris' Salt Lake City, Utah.

The finale episode of Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season 28 airs on Monday, March 25, on ABC at 9 pm ET.