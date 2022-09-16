What is My Dream Quinceañera [Reboot] all about? Release date, network and more details explored

AwesomenessTV's most-viewed YouTube series, My Dream Quinceañera is set to premiere as a reimagined series on Paramount+ on September 16. The reboot series originally started on YouTube in 2015 and has continued up to five seasons so far.

My Dream Quinceañera features three girls planning out their Quinceañera with utmost and perfect planning. They share what they want their traditional day to look like.

A Quinceañera is a ceremony celebrated among the Latinx community and it marks a major milestone in the young girl's life. It signifies the girl's entry into womanhood when she turns 15 and, according to older traditions, it showcases her "readiness for marriage." Every Hispanic-American young girl is expected to celebrate her Quinceañera.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

MY DREAM QUINCEAÑERA follows three Southern Californian teens - Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna - who go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams."

Details explored before the My Dream Quinceañera premiere

The network announced the premiere of the show on August 24 and released its trailer last week. Viewers can expect the Quinceañera as much more than just a birthday celebration.

My Dream Quinceañera follows the story of Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna who are planning the coming-of-age parties of their dreams. The teens will be helped by an expert Quinceañera planner - Maria Perez who will make sure to bring the three teens' dream celebration to life.

In the premiere episode of the 10-episode series, viewers can expect to see a lot of last-minute arrangements take place. It might have the girls panicking over their Quinceañera dress that they want to be perfect. Every episode will leave the audience in suspense over whether or not things will be perfect before the beginning of the celebration.

Fairy godmother Maria Perez will prepare a total of three Quinceañera parties for the girls. It is worth noting that the process will be incredibly challenging for her as she tries to understand the demands and expectations of the teen girls.

Although the YouTube version of the show was incredibly length, the Paramount+ versison of the show will be concise. Viewers will also learn more about the teens and get a feel of being a part of the very special event.

The YouTube version of the show was a massive hit among the viewers and had over 230 episodes in 39 seasons. It stands as AwesomenessTV's longest-running and most-viewed original series of all time. The debut season of My Dream Quinceañera is the second project from Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Studio to stream on Paramount+.

The production of the new series of Awesomeness is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Paul J Medford, and Luke Wahl. Kaplan is the executive vice president of the unscripted and digital studio, Medford is the vice president of unscripted, current series and Wahl is the vice president of unscripted original content.

Additionally, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late. This will follow the story of Juliet, a trans woman who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera but finally gets to experience it later in life as her true self.

Viewers can watch the premiere of My Dream Quinceañera on September 16 on Paramount+.

