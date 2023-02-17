"My grandma would roll in her grave": Jalen Rose haircut for $100 sparks hilarious reactions online

American sports analyst Jalen Rose, who is often in the headlines for his haircuts and hairline trends, has sparked hilarious reactions online after he commented on how much a person should spend on their hair.

On Friday, February 17, the 50-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he defended barbers and beauticians, stating that men should spend a minimum of $100 on their haircuts.

Rose stated:

"So first off, the minimum you are supposed to be spending for a quality barber $100. I'm here to defend the sanctuary that is called barbers and beauticians. So many guys and people out there think y'all gon' show up and get a fly haircut, and y'all gon' spend $35."

He added:

"Y'all gon' go to the end of the line, y'all gon' hit up y'all barber. They gon' send you to the voicemail, you'll have a 1 o'clock appointment, and you are gonna get there at 1 o'clock, and somebody gon' be sitting in the chair."

However, the internet was left in disbelief when Rose said that people should spend a minimum of $100 on each haircut. Several took to their Twitter handles to troll Rose and share their hilarious reactions:

"Jalen tripping": Twitterati reacts on Jalen Rose's recent $100 haircut remarks

After Jalen Rose's comments on how much a person should spend on their haircut went viral, several Twitter users were left in disbelief.

Several users mocked the former NBA player for making a "rich person" comment, stating they don't spend more than $25 on a haircut. Others simply mocked him for being ignorant while pointing out his own past simple haircuts.

Check out a few of these tweets below:

Jalen Rose has been making news for his haircuts for a long time now. In June 2022, the former NBA player once again took center stage during Game 6 for having a perfect hairline, with some speculating that he was wearing a wig.

Though he usually never responds to such rumors, when one Twitter user wrote:

"I bet Jalen Rose can't wait to get home and take his hair off."

Rose responded by saying:

"Jealously is a hellava drug."

As of writing, Rose has not responded to the hilarious reactions that he has garnered through his recent statements.

